“Out of the Question… if You Do Steroids”: Nate Diaz Excludes Jon Jones and Anderson Silva From His G.O.A.T List

In a time when there have been numerous debates about who the GOAT of MMA is, Nate Diaz has excluded the transpicuous choice!

Nate Diaz is known for his candid and vociferous nature. The Stockton representative has, in fact, made a career of this, clinging on to his real persona. Someone who just wants to fight.

Wins and losses have not mattered once to the Diaz brothers, whose foundations in the sport of MMA were credited to their rough childhoods. For them, MMA was a means to merely get by.

The records of Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz are a transparent indication of this. The pair have always fought just to prove that they are the most real fighters out there.

Their approach to MMA makes them stand out from any athlete the UFC has seen. Not one to pick and choose, the Diaz’s have fought anyone and everyone thrown their way. The real pioneers of MMA, without a shadow of a doubt.

Do not flinch at the proposition that according to Nate, Nick and himself are the two greatest fighters of all time.

Also read: UFC 279 Payouts, Purses and Salary: After a $5.6 Million Gate How Much Will Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson Make

Nate Diaz in his opinion doesn’t consider Jon Jones as the greatest of all time, who might as the record books suggest, could be the clear-cut choice.

Prior to his fight with Tony Ferguson, Diaz was asked who he considers the greatest.

Although Diaz specified the more obvious name in Georges St. Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Fedor Emelianenko, Nate was quick to rule out Jon Jones and Anderson Silva.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA | UFC (@xcellentmma)

When asked about Jones, Diaz responded,

“Out of the question. Out of the question. I don’t care, and Silva, too. I mean, with all due respect to them, because they are great, but if you do steroids, that’s just completely (out).”

Nate has always been an advocate for cannabis. However, the Diaz brothers are two of the cleanest fighters to have graced the UFC.

Do you think fighters who have used steroids, are warranted a shout at the ‘Greatest of all-time’ tag?

Also read: Unseen: Footage of Nate Diaz Learning Tony Ferguson’s Fighting Patterns by Watching His Bout Video During a Live Concert Before UFC 279 Showdown