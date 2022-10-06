“Touched by the Deadliest Weapon Ever”: Joe Rogan and Alex Pereira Share ‘Wholesome’ Moment in Viral Clip, Leaving UFC Twitter in Awe

Take a look at some hilarious fan reactions to Joe Rogan being grabbed by Alex Pereira for a picture.

Alex Pereira has been one of the most talked about fighters ever since making his UFC debut last year. In almost a year, Pereira has fought three times and has established himself as one of the most feared strikers in not just the middleweight division, but in all of the UFC.

A video of Alex Pereira grabbing Joe Rogan following his post-fight octagon interview has surfaced over the internet recently. In the video, Rogan can be seen walking off before the Brazilian grabs him to be in the picture.

Watch the video below:

joe rogan walking off, alex pereira grabs him to be in the photo. pic.twitter.com/RT5u7ITWVB — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) October 3, 2022

As one would assume, fans across Twitter chimed in with their hilarious reactions to the video. Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

joe being touched by the deadliest weapon ever forged pic.twitter.com/4o3lOIUQw8 — 🧩🥇🎖 🎖🥇🧩 (@4shishhhhh) October 3, 2022

if Alex Pereira wants you in the photo, you in the photo — Dyzio (Haram Masari) Muhammad (@michael_wavy_) October 3, 2022

Some say that´s the closest to a smile that Alex Pereira has — SwagSaiyan3000 (@ivar_swag) October 3, 2022

Can Alex Pereira dethrone Israel Adesanya?

With just three fights into his UFC career, the Brazilian is set to take on Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight championship. Interestingly, the two are long time rivals having faced each other twice before. However, their two fights took place during their time in Kickboxing and Pereira was able to beat Adesanya on both occasions.

Israel Adesanya is set to defend his middleweight title against Alex Pereira at #UFC281 in MSG 🗽 pic.twitter.com/9bOC6AxT2A — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 5, 2022

Going into their fight in November many believe Alex Pereira will beat Israel Adesanya for the third time as well. However, it is worth noting that Adesanya has improved vastly since his time in Kickboxing. Moreover, he has been undefeated in the middleweight division.

That said, the fight will be one to look out for. It will be interesting to see if Alex Pereira can get the better of Israel Adesanya yet again.

