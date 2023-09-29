4 Months After Accusing Conor McGregor of Ducking a fight, Charles Oliveira Puts an End to Irishman’s UFC Return claim

The MMA community is eagerly awaiting to see the return of UFC’s biggest superstar, Conor McGregor. The Irishman hasn’t stepped inside the octagon for two years as he was recovering from a horrific leg break injury at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier. During this time, the former UFC lightweight champion has faced USADA issues related to his return. Thus, there is ongoing debate among experts and fans regarding whether he will actually make a comeback. Despite these challenges, numerous fighters have called him out, including potential opponent Michael Chandler. One such fighter, Charles Oliveira, who accused McGregor of ducking their fight four months ago, has joined the bracket. Recently, in an interview with James Lynch, Charles Oliveira cast doubts over the return of Conor McGregor.

Advertisement

Throughout his career, the first-ever UFC double division champion has accumulated a wealth exceeding $200 million. While his initial focus was on securing titles, he now aspires to become the world’s wealthiest athlete. Thus, some within the MMA community are questioning whether he still has the same level of determination to excel in the UFC.

Charles Oliveira raises doubts about the Conor McGregor UFC return

Charles Oliveira is gearing up for his highly anticipated rematch against Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 on October 21, 2023 in Abu Dhabi. As part of his fight promotion, he recently engaged in an interview with James Lynch.

Advertisement

During the interview, Lynch asked Oliveira about McGregor. The two fighters have been involved in a verbal back and forth a few times in the past. Given their history, it came as no surprise that the subject of McGregor’s potential return was touched upon during the discussion.

The Brazilian lightweight was asked about his thoughts on whether ‘The Notorious’ would return to the octagon. He said:

“Yeah honestly, I have no clue [if McGregor will fight again]“

Earlier McGregor voiced his desire to fight in 2023 at UFC 296, but he has since backtracked on it. Not only has there been no confirmation of a fight date, but it also appears that he might not be too enthusiastic about facing Chandler.

Advertisement

The Brazilian fighter encountered a similar challenge when he attempted to arrange a bout with McGregor. In an interview, he disclosed that the Irishman was actively avoiding a confrontation with him.

Oliveira blames McGregor for avoiding a fight

Conor McGregor continues to be a major attraction in the lightweight division. This was evident as former UFC lightweight champion, Oliveira, wanted to face the Irishman inside the octagon. However, according to the Brazilian fighter, McGregor did not seem interested in the matchup.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, he accused ‘The Notorious’ of ducking the fight. He said:

“Everyone knows that Conor is avoiding me. Conor is very strategic, and he can fight. But, he won’t fight me.“

Whether McGregor makes a return to the octagon remains uncertain. But it’s evident that he continues to be the poster boy and a significant draw for the UFC, with the MMA community eagerly anticipating his next fight.