“We’ll See if You Can Take It!” – Ric Flair Calls Out Joe Rogan for Saying That the Figure Four Leg Lock Doesn’t Hurt

“The Nature Boy” Ric Flair fired some shots at Joe Rogan for his recent remarks on the Figure Four Leg Lock.

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan often finds himself in the midst of controversies for his blunt remarks. From using the N-word to his anti-vax rhetoric, Rogan has often been called out for the things he says. This time, he said something that ended up offending The Dirtiest Player in the Game, Ric Flair.

During a recent episode of his “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, the UFC announcer talked about the 2-time Hall of Famer. Rogan called The Nature Boy’s submission move a dumb one. He discussed the technique behind the legendary Figure Four Leg Lock and said it doesn’t make sense in a real-fight scenario.

Ric Flair says he will apply his legendary submission to Joe Rogan

It appears that The Nature Boy has not taken the comments of the UFC announcer very well. Recently, Ric Flair took to his Twitter handle and responded to Joe Rogan’s remarks. The 2-time Hall of Famer called out Rogan stating the podcaster is getting a lot of attention by talking about him.

Responding to the comments about his submission move, Ric Flair had a solution for that as well. The Hall of Famer noted that the only way to resolve the issues is to apply it to Joe Rogan. Flair said he will put the UFC announcer in his Figure Four Leg Lock and then see if he can take it or not. He wrote:

.@joerogan, You’re Getting A Lot Of Attention For Calling Me Out! The Only Way To Resolve This Is To Have Me On The Show. I’ll Put You In The Figure Four Leg Lock & We’ll See If You Can Take It! LFG! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/0yFZ1WEOFP — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 21, 2022

As of now, the UFC color commentator has not responded to Ric Flair. However, considering his straightforward attitude, Joe Rogan will not let this go without reacting.

Nevertheless, Ric Flair has wrestled his so-called last match, so the chances of him applying his submission on Joe Rogan seem very less. However, it will be interesting to see how the UFC color commentator responds to Flair’s tweet.

Ric Flair is going to feature in a new documentary produced by WWE

After getting released last year, Ric Flair has not appeared on WWE tv ever since. Although he wrestled his last match earlier this year, it wasn’t in the WWE ring.

However, the legend will be the main focus of a documentary that is produced by WWE. The Two-Hour show will shed light on the history of The Nature Boy which is unknown to the WWE universe. As per the reports, it will air on Thanksgiving week or the week before Christmas this year.

