Watch: Tony Ferguson Had an Epic Reaction to the Retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov

Tony Ferguson might be on a losing streak that may end with his career getting closed. But not so long ago, he was on the road to facing none other than Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, the match never came up for one reason or the other.

It got as close as to being declared but never actually materialized. The fight was actually almost made a total of five times. However, things never came together and now Nurmagomedov has retired. The fight between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov will go down in MMA history as one of the greatest fights that never happened.

Back when ‘The Eagle’ announced his retirement, the UFC released a reaction video of many fighters responding to ‘The Eagle’ retirement decision. One of them was Tony Ferguson who was seen saying “Ah, f**k,” before he walked off in frustration after seeing Nurmagomedov’s retirement announcement video.

This was followed by an even louder “f**k!” that even shook-up Ferguson’s dog.

The lost of a rival… @TonyFergusonXT‘s reaction to Khabib’s retirement is heartbreaking 🤬 [ Via Watch Party now on @UFCFightPass ] pic.twitter.com/emuEPcRz9j — UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2020

Was Khabib Nurmagomedov Tony Ferguson’s Big White Buffalo?

‘El Cucuy’ has been a man of few words for most of his career. However, this short expletive outburst did showcase how much Ferguson had kept to himself.

If he was able to beat Khabib Nurmagomedov, Tony Ferguson could have secured a spot against Conor McGregor and solidified himself as a lightweight legend in the UFC.

However, the unfortunate timeline of the fights led him to slip down the ranks. Meanwhile, other lightweight division leaders came in to fill the ranks.

Now, Tony Ferguson has lost four fights in a row and the title contendership climb is looking ever steeper. This is a difficult pill to swallow for many ‘El Cucuy’ fans but his career might be coming to a close soon. And with Islam Makhachev carrying on the Dagestani mantle, ‘The Eagle’ return is near impossible.

