“Why Insult the Champion?”: Beneil Dariush Chastises Chastises Khabib Nurmagomedov for ‘Not Show Up’ Remarks About Charles Oliveira Before the Islam Makhachev Fight

Beneil Dariush has disputed Khabib Nurmagomedov and his provocation and rationale behind the comments he made about Charles Oliveira!

UFC 280 is upon us! The pay-per-view is set for massive showdowns in multiple weight divisions in the stacked UFC roster! The distinctly anticipated fight night is scheduled to take place in three weeks in Abu Dhabi.

The main event will see a collision, between two of the very best, like never before. Scarcely have we witnessed, two complete fighters in the 155lbs, or for that matter in any weight class, compete for the coveted UFC championship.

Charles ‘Do Bronx’ Oliveria, will enter enemy territory, with the intention to capture the lightweight title for the second time. Islam Makhachev on the other hand will be on the hunt to realize his aspirations of holding UFC gold for the first time.

Well within the card, household lightweight name, Beneil Dariush, in hopes of climbing back into the ‘Top five’, will take on leaping Polish contender, Mateusz Gamrot! That is a banger of a fight, and will display the new era of complete martial artists!

Beneil Dariush shared his perspectives on the remarks made by Khabib Nurmagomedov!

It’s been over a year now, where fighters have questioned the heart and drive possessed by ‘Do Bronx’. And, the Brazilian has on recurring instances, silenced his doubters.

The likes of Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje, have all questioned the heart displayed by Oliveira when he was a young man in the UFC. The eight losses suffered by him, are brought up on a regular basis to demean his achievements.

I just think Charles Oliveira will not show up in Abu Dhabi and the UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush. Regardless of who the opponent will be, @MAKHACHEVMMA is on his way to becoming the best in the world #ufc280 — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) September 16, 2022

Khabib Nurmagomedov can now be added to the list of fighters who have potentially made the same mistake. In the quest to enhance the name of his cousin, Islam Makhachev, the ‘Eagle’ has on multiple occasions spoken ill of ‘Do Bronx’.

Nurmagomedov has stated that he doesn’t believe Oliveira will show up to the fight. With regards to this Dariush commented-

“Let’s stop with these games man. Charles goes out there and dies every time he fights. He’s like kill or be killed. Why insult the champion?”

If history has proved anything, facing Oliveira is the equivalent of the augury of death! Beware, anyone who doubts the heart, desire, and drive of ‘Do Bronx’. As he says himself, “The champion has a name, and it’s Charles Oliveira.”!

