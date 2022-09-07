Why Was the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast’s $100 Million Agreement With Spotify Doubled to $200 Million?

Here’s why the $100 million contract with Spotify, one of the top online streaming services in the world, and the Joe Rogan Experience podcast escalated to a stunning $200 million.

The veteran UFC color commentator Joe Rogan is one of the most prominent names in the fight industry. He has amassed a sizable following of devoted followers thanks to his decade-long expertise and talent for providing voice-over entertainment for fight fans.

In 2009, Rogan launched his podcast, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience,’ while utilizing this same talent on YouTube. He invited well-known figures from around the globe to the show as guests and covered a wide range of topics.

The successful MMA fanatic, in just a few years, attracted a sizable following even in the podcast genre. Additionally, his podcast was among the most popular ones on the platform.

This drew the well-known streaming service Spotify, which was already famous for its audio material, in. But they didn’t have a video content policy. However, Joe Rogan seized complete control of the show’s creative aspects, was adamant about the concept, and Spotify concurred.

It was because of Rogan’s popularity and a loyal fan base who religiously followed his podcast that Spotify allowed this change and for this same reason the deal got pumped to $200 million, according to recent reports.

The Joe Rogan Experience podcast knocked out of the number one spot

The widely heard podcast show, the Joe Rogan Experience, is not number one on the UK/US list anymore. Rogan’s show maintained this spot for years. However, the show got knocked out of the position by the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s brand new podcast show ‘Archetype.’

According to a recent report, Markle’s show has topped Spotify’s charts not just in the US and UK but also in six other countries, including Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

Tennis legend Serena Williams appeared on the inaugural episode of Markle’s ‘Archetype.’ However, this is not the first time Rogan’s show has lost the spot. The JRE podcast saw the same phase when ‘Batman Unburied’ took the spot a few years back. But later, the 55-year-old podcast host’s show reclaimed its position.

