“Cleaned Out His F**king Division” – Joe Rogan Argues Who Was the Greatest Among Jon Jones and Demetrious Johnson

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan gives his verdict on the greatest MMA fighter of all time debate between former UFC champions Jon Jones and Demetrious Johnson.

In the latest episode of his widely heard podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan sat in conversation with fellow comedians Shane Gillis, Mark Normand, and Ari Shaffir. At one point in their discussion, they stumbled upon sumo wrestling.

It was then that the 55-year-old podcast host asked if there was a sumo wrestler as big as former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. “Jon Jones is the best,” one guest replied.

However, the veteran commentator wasn’t of the same opinion. In response, Rogan stated that the former UFC fighter Demetrious Johnson is also in the G.O.A.T picture. “It’s hard to argue. It’s Mighty (Demetrious Johnson) Mouse. Mighty mouse just won One Championship rematch and got his title back. Mighty Mouse is a f**king man,” Rogan said.

Following that, one guest replied, “He’s also put it on the line more than Jon Jones.” The JRE host disagreed yet again and met a valid point about Jones’ amazing UFC career and also explained why ‘Mighty Mouse’ didn’t receive the same recognition in the UFC.

“I wouldn’t say that. Well, I would say Jon Jones put it on the line with everybody that was against him in his division… Jon Jones cleaned out his f**king division… But Mighty Mouse was less recognized because he was small,” Rogan concluded.

What’s on the plate for Jon Jones in the UFC

Jon Jones revealed his intention to go up to the heavyweight class more than two years ago, giving up the light heavyweight title in the process. He hasn’t competed since, though, and his heavyweight debut is still on the horizon.

Before, it was anticipated that ‘Bones’ and heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou would square off. However, the latter is still healing from knee surgery. As a result, this clash is dubious.

Meanwhile, several reports suggest that ‘Bones’ might face one of the greatest heavyweights, Stipe Miocic, in the last quarter of 2022 or early 2023. Even the UFC president Dana White has doubled down on the bout. However, there has been no official announcement from the company.

