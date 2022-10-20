“There’s Nobody That You Want to See Fight Jon Jones” – UFC Legend Questions Jon Jones’ Future in the Heavyweight Division

Jon Jones is set to back into the cage soon, but is there anyone at the UFC heavyweight divisions to fight him?

Jon Jones has been out of competition for almost three years now. After the controversial win over Dominic Reyes, Jones turned his eye to the heavyweight crown but things didn’t come together. At one time, Jones was working towards a matchup with heavyweight legend Stipe Miocic. Then it was Francis Ngannou but that did not happen either.

Now, it seems that Jones is going to return next year with both Miocic and Ngannou as possible matchups. Jones is set to return on either UFC 282 or UFC 285.

With all that said, Chael Sonnen has raised the question of why the UFC is not promoting its greatest active athlete for his return? Here’s what he has to say.

Chael Sonnen on Jon Jones’ Possible UFC 282 Return

“Jon Jones is in a situation where there is a very big match for him but only one. What do you do after that one?” Sonnen asked.

The former title contender criticized Jones for not building any fight during his time away, saying that he was 40 pounds bigger but still “stuck in the same exact situation, which says there’s nobody that you want to see fight Jon Jones.”

Sonnen’s point throws a punch in the cake since everyone just wants Jones back in the cage and off USADA’s no-no list. It is true that seeing him perform as a heavyweight would be a great thing. However, there aren’t many other options after that.

There simply is no one at the same level of skill as Jones in the heavyweight division. The top contenders Miocic, Gane and Tuivasa are nowhere near his caliber so making a decent matchup might prove harder than expected.

Still, this is predicated on Jones’ actual heavyweight performance once he gets into the cage, and that is some distance away.

