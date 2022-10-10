‘Brazilian Broad’ Gisele Bündchen, Mocked by Controversial Former UFC Title Contender Amidst Divorce Reports With Tom Brady

Former UFC title contender mocks Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen amidst reports of divorce with Tom Brady.

Colby Covington is known to share his unfiltered opinions on social media. Doing the same recently, he mocked Gisele Bündchen in his recent Instagram post. The former UFC title contender suggested that she was dumped by Tom Brady. This comes after the reports of divorce between the couple started to circulate a few days ago.

In his recent Instagram post where Colby Covington was talking about his picks for week five of NFL. In the video, he talked about Tom Brady’s impressive record. ‘Chaos’ mentioned how the NFL legend hasn’t lost three games in a row in over 20 years.

Further in the video, Colby Covington also made fun of Tom Brady’s wife suggesting that she got dumped because Brady is “married to the game”. He said:

“Tom Brady hasn’t lost three games in a row in over 20 years and just dumped that Brazilian broad, cause he’s married to the game.”

Take a look at Colby Covington’s Instagram post below:

Why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen getting divorced?

According to the reports circulating online, problems in their relationship started to arise when Tom Brady decided to return this season. It is worth noting that Brady announced his retirement following the completion of last season. However, he wasn’t able to stay away from the game and decided to return.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen reportedly have hired divorce lawyers, according to the New York Post’s @pagesix. https://t.co/P0kf9Niz2A — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 4, 2022

This is said to be the core issue in their relationship. Moreover, the two were reportedly living separately for a while before coming to this decision. It is worth noting that the couple have two children together. They have a 12-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl. Amidst the couple’s divorce, the custody of the children will be a big concern.

