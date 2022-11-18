“They Have All Done Something”: When Joe Rogan Accused Dwayne Johnson, Brock Lesnar, and Other WWE Stars of Using Steroids

The veteran UFC color commentator Joe Rogan is a man of many experiences. Rogan performs stand-up comedy in addition to commentary. He had a decent fighting career as well in his early years.

Rogan quit competing in the sport early, but he still works out frequently to stay in shape. He is well-versed in bodybuilding as a result. In addition, the 55-year-old hosts The Joe Rogan Experience, one of the most popular podcasts on the globe.

On the show, Rogan discusses his life experiences with noteworthy guests that he invites, such as Mike Tyson, Israel Adesanya, Elon Musk, and others. On the podcast, he often expresses his frank view on particular subjects.

Joe Rogan once claimed that WWE stars, including Dwayne Johnson and Brock Lesnar, use steroids

During one of the episodes of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience with former UFC heavyweight fighter Brendan Schaub and fellow comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, Rogan stumbled upon the topic of WWE and UFC.

The trio was talking about the notable size difference between a UFC fighter and a WWE athlete. It was then that Rogan hinted that most of the WWE stars use steroids to maintain shape. However, he excluded CM Punk from the list for some reason.

Rogan’s statements, however, shocked Hinchcliffe, who seemed like a fan of the entities. But Rogan stood his point. “Come on The Rock, I think, The Rock is on steroids usually,” Rogan said.

ALSO READ: “Khabib’s Uncle”: Fans Reacts As Joe Rogan Shares Video of ‘Peak Russian’ Playing Around With ‘F**king Monster’ Alike Creature

“Tony, you weigh six pounds and you’re talking about a guy who is immensely super athletic and is probably about 260. Of course. They have all done something,” Rogan added.

Furthermore, the UFC commentator was of the opinion that WWE stars have a very busy schedule. Therefore, they struggle with a proper routine. Hence, he came to the conclusion that they use steroids to keep them in shape.

Rogan on Israel Adesanya’s loss against Alex Pereira at UFC 281

As aforementioned, Rogan never shies upon sharing his honest opinion. Similarly, the UFC commentator discussed Izzy’s loss against the Brazilian Alex Pereira.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex “Poatan” Pereira (@alexpoatanpereira)

‘Poatan’ who had already defeated Adesanya twice during their kickboxing days, repeated history by bagging a stoppage win against him at UFC 281. Although the former champion took the loss well, he thought it was a bit early stoppage.

ALSO READ: Khamzat Chimaev Mocks Alex Pereira After He Receives BJJ Brown Belt Following His Victory Over Israel Adesanya at UFC 281

However, Rogan doesn’t agree with that. In a recent episode of the podcast, the UFC commentator stated Pereira wouldn’t have stopped landing punches until Izzy was knocked out unconscious. Also, he believes Marc Goddard is one of the very best referees in the world. Thus, it was a fair decision, according to Rogan.

What are your thoughts on Rogan’s opinion?