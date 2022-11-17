“Khabib’s Uncle”: Fans Reacts As Joe Rogan Shares Video of ‘Peak Russian’ Playing Around With ‘F**king Monster’ Alike Creature

Mixed martial arts has never really garnered much attention since its inception. Although it found its way to mainstream media in 1993, with the UFC banner at its forefront, the sport did not garner any viewers. At least up until the arrival of the stand-up comedian in the UFC. Joe Rogan arrived in the organization in 1997 as a backstage and post-fight interviewer.

Rogan’s arrival assisted in catapulting the sport and its promotion to global fame. Having been a practitioner of Jiu-Jitsu himself, the 55-year-old could relate to the competitors inside the octagon.

One such fighter he has become an avid supporter of and acquainted with is former UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In learning that the ‘Eagle’ used to train with bears growing up to hone the tricks of the trade of his wrestling skill, Joe Rogan was in awe of the 34-year-old as well as the animal alike.

Rogan recently took to Instagram and posted a video of a gentleman from Russia. In the video, the Russian can be seen seated atop a bear while consuming alcohol. An animal who Rogan in the past has referred to as a “monster-like creature”.

A delirious sight to behold.

Rogan stated-

“This is peak Russian.”

Reacting to the post, several fans were left star-struck at what they were watching. Numerous fans of the comedian left behind a myriad of hysterical comments, with one of them referring to the man as “Khabib’s uncle”.

Joe Rogan and his fondness for bears!

Joe Rogan on multiple occasions has unearthed the nature, characteristics, and tendencies of a bear. On his podcast, the ‘Joe Rogan Experience’, Rogan has held a vast number of discussions pertaining to the predator.

In fact, he has also had a few guests who have detailed their run-ins with the top of the food chain predator. Nonetheless, having studied the animal meticulously, Rogan has divulged the necessary actions to undertake when one comes in contact with this dangerous living being.

Once you have digested and fathomed just how vicious these top-of-the-food-chain predators can be, you will be wise to pay heed to Rogan’s advice.

It also brings into perspective just how much of a madman Khabib Nurmagomedov and his fellow countrymen are to meddle with these beings.

For the ones who believe they can withstand the presence of such an elegant yet petrifying creature, make no mistake, you will be left in the dust.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and his favorite training partner.

Provided you have comprehended just how dangerous this animal is, it should help in broadening your horizon to understand the lengths martial artists go through to become the best in their respective facets.

The video of Nurmagomedov wrestling with the bear, albeit a rather smaller one, is absolutely terrifying. A single mishap could lead to the death of a person.

Nonetheless, he has gone on to retire undefeated. Not too bad for a kid from Dagestan, Russia.

