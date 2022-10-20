Joe Rogan Interviews an AI-Generated Steve Jobs in a 20-Minute Chat!

An AI program has created a podcast segment between Joe Rogan and Steve Jobs by itself and the internet is wowing it all.

AI technologies are growing by formidable leaps in this decade. While Elon Musk may not be part of Endeavor board, the company that owns UFC, anymore, he is well into robotics and automation. Just like that, we also have researchers looking into artificial intelligence including speech recognition and language processing.

Well, some AI enthusiasts used play.ht and podcast.ai to bring back a world-famous celebrity and put them up to interview with Joe Rogan. This was an entirely AI-generated podcast with Jobs and Rogan simulated through AI programming.

At first, the interview went a bit patchily marked by strange-sounding moments of silence and oddly-placed laughter. However, it then moved on to topics like faith, tech companies, drugs, and others. In one instance, AI generated Jobs put forward a car as an analogy where you have to buy Tyres separately.

It likened this to Abode’s software service model. The most astonishing thing is that the conversation almost sounds like it’s happening between real people. While both participants are completely AI-generated.

Did Joe Rogan Ever Interview Steve Jobs?

Joe Rogan has had an assorted number of guests on his podcast show. He has also discussed the Apple phone throttling controversy with guests on the podcast.

However, he has never actually had Steve Jobs on the show. Jobs died about 11 years ago and Rogan has grown a lot during that time. So, if Jobs were alive today, he might well have made an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience.

On the subject of science, Joe Rogan has said he has a keen interest in both science and spirituality. He often tries to bring together these two areas with his guests. In one instance, he spoke of these two things with AI science forerunner Ben Goertzel about technological singularities and what they mean.

