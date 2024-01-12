VIDEO: 205lbs UFC Star Johnny Walker Reveals His Secret Trick of Losing 20lbs Before Fight

Cutting weight is one of the most challenging things for people worldwide. However, UFC fighters frequently have to adjust their weight, with examples like Alexander Volkanovski cutting down 26.5 lbs in just two weeks. It is always an interesting and curious case for fans to learn how fighters go about their weight cuts. Now, ahead of the first UFC event of 2024, Johnny Walker, gearing up for his fight against Magomed Ankalaev, has shared a video revealing his secret trick for cutting weight.

Advertisement

In a recent post, Walker shared a video with the caption, “This is how I cut 20 pounds.” In the video, he is seen using a sauna-slimming blanket, commonly used to enhance sweating, blood circulation, and weight loss. Playfully, he mentioned that he lost his weight while in bed, playing video games. He stated,

“I’ll show you how to cut weight. Playing fortnight on my bed. I cut weight like this.10 pounds easy.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JohnnyWalker/status/1745706121686597814?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Well, a blanket like this can be effective and efficient for weight loss, as we’ve seen numerous fighters use it to make weight before weigh-ins. However, it’s risky and strictly for professionals only, as there’s a potential risk of losing too much water, leading to various issues. Continuous monitoring is crucial, and for fighters, they have a dedicated team of professionals and experts to oversee such methods.

However, his method and trick aren’t for everyone and should be monitored by experts. Now, Walker is all set to make weight and prepare for the fight where he’ll aim to settle the unsettled business.

UFC Vegas 84: Johnny Walker and Magomed Ankalaev set to finish unsettled business

The first event of 2024 is a result of what happened at UFC 294, where Walker and Ankalaev’s fight was underway, showcasing superb skills. At 1:47 in the first round, Ankalaev unintentionally hit Walker with an illegal knee.

While the Brazilian was ready to continue, the octagon-side doctor stopped the fight after a concussion test, leading to the match ending with no contest. So now Walker and Ankalaevare set to fight once again.

Advertisement

Now, the background story of the UFC Vegas 84 main event is expected to capture a lot of attention, potentially serving as an unofficial title contender fight. The winner of this bout might secure a shot at the title against Alex Pereira.