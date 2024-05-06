Daniel Cormier Questions Jose Aldo’s Previous Retirement Decision Believes UFC 301 Win Shows Plenty of Fuel Left in Tank

Daniel Cormier is not happy with Jose Aldo and justifiably so. The Brazilian showed his mettle at UFC 301 by outclassing his opponent. Jonathan Martinez was on a 6 fight winning streak and looked dangerous inside the octagon. However, even at the age of 37 ‘The King Of Rio’ put a stop to this juggernaut. So DC has been wondering why Aldo would even consider hanging up his gloves.

Daniel Cormier was watching the fight live as part of the commentary team for UFC 301 and had nothing but praise for the former champion during the broadcast. Aldo put on a striking masterclass to beat his opponent via decision and it wasn’t close.

Hence, in the post-fight fan reaction on ESPN MMA’s YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier had something to say to Jose Aldo,

“I mean why does Jose Aldo when you possess that skill? He stopped at 35 years old, he comes back at 37 and he looks like the same guy that ran the division for many years, his speed was still there.”

Daniel Cormier believes there is a lot left in the tank for Jose Aldo if he decides to do it. This fight against Jonathan Martinez was the last fight in his UFC contract. ‘The King of Rio’ will not have to sit down with Dana White and Hunter Campbell to decide whether he should continue in the UFC or switch to boxing.

Although, it doesn’t seem like Aldo wants to change his mind, what if the prospect was to challenge for the title again? If he does decide to stay, that may be the only motivation, a title shot.

Jose Aldo wants to ‘skip’ the line and challenge Sean O’Malley for a title shot

After UFC 301, it was evident that Jose Aldo could still dominate the young guns in the division.

Following his victory over Jonathan Martinez in Rio, the former UFC champion made his intentions very clear in an interview.

“When we left we were very well ranked….If we can skip the line it would be great, I think that’s it. I’ll get some rest, and go back to strong training.”

Despite the fact that he did not fight for 2 years, Jose Aldo didn’t show any ring rust. Of course, he has been training all these years, albeit for boxing. But even then, like knights of the old, he could cut through the entire division like carving a piece of cake if he truly was motivated. So, does he then get Sean O’Malley?

A fight with Aldo will make O’Malley famous. It will be a historic fight for Jose Aldo as well since he may not have many left. Meanwhile, fans are also calling for an Aldo vs. Dominick Cruz match-up at The Sphere later this year.