“Can We Have Ice”: Israel Adesanya Makes Unique Post-Fight Request to Dana White and Co. for UFC 305

Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has a peculiar request for Dana White for the upcoming UFC 305 in Perth, Australia. Ahead of his title fight against champion, Dricus du Plessis, the Kiwi has called for ice baths moving on for every card from now on.

Noting down his thoughts on “X,” Izzy appealed to the UFC for a quick ice bath after the fights in addition to the general doctor’s check-up.

“After a fight we go out back to have doctors check on us, UFC staff make sure we get from B to C to D. For #UFC305 and every card moving forward can we have ice baths out back? Would be appreciated by all fighters, trust!”

After a fight we go out back to have doctors check on us, UFC staff make sure we get from B to C to D. For #UFC305 and every card moving forward can we have ice baths out back? Would be appreciated by all fighters, trust! — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) July 28, 2024

The Kiwi superstar here is in fact talking in behalf of the whole UFC roster, given the fact that ice baths are excellent for allegedly reducing inflammation and recovery.

Bruised and broken up from a fight, a timely plunge in cold water can really help with the pain.

While the middleweight superstar keyed in his thoughts, the UFC and the authorities are yet to take notice since we haven’t heard anything official from the promotion.

Meanwhile, Adesanya’s prediction becomes a fever dream at UFC 304.

And new…

The main event for UFC 304 was a 5-round banger for the welterweight title with Leon Edwards defending his belt against long-time rival, Belal Muhammad. This was ‘Rocky’s’ third title defense, something that he believed warranted a shot at a second title in another weight class.

Unfortunately, Belal Muhammad had other ideas. Despite being busted up in the last 30 seconds of the fight, the Palestinian-American fighter rag dolled Edwards at will in at least 3 of the 5 rounds, getting an easy decision victory of the champion, something that Izzy didn’t think was going to happen.

Edwards did have a few moments during the fight but they were few and far between and when he actually started firing all cylinders, it was too little too late and everyone in the crowd, the judges, the commentators knew that there was a new champion in the welterweight division.

Edwards will now look to rest up, heal and mentally prepare himself for a rematch something by the end of this year, or the beginning of next. But given that Belal’s striking also caught him by surprise, it will not be an easy road back for the Brit.

As far as Belal is concerned, this was obviously an emotional moment for him. Having being denied the title opportunity for such a long despite not having lost in 5 years, and finally winning it at a time where hundreds of thousands of his native countrymen have perished to reckless hate brought out some tears in the champion’s eyes.