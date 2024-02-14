Alexander Volkanovski Fighting Style: Is the UFC Champion a Wrestler? Where Does He Train?

Alexander Volkanovski is a formidable athlete, with a unique fighting style. The Australian has tried his hand and excelled in multiple sports. He started with Greco-Roman Wrestling and won a national title twice at the age of 12. From there, he transitioned to Rugby and played throughout college and went on to play semi-professionally. He quit rugby at age 23 to pursue a career in Mixed Martial Arts and has never looked back since.

Volkanovski’s long and extensive athletic record, powered by a fighting style crafted carefully over the years, has propelled him to superstardom inside the octagon.

What is Alexander Volkanovski’s fighting style?

The Australian uses a mixture of striking and wrestling as his base fighting style. Volkanovski is a well-rounded and some would even say ‘complete’ fighter.

‘The Great’ applies pressure relentlessly, coupled with quick body feints and head movement. He excels at closing the distance and striking quick combos on his opponents.

A black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, ‘The Great’, does not hesitate in taking the fight to the ground. It is this mix of striking and wrestling that has enabled him to become one of the most dominant champions the featherweight division has seen.

Where does ‘The Great’ Train

The Australian currently trains at the Freestyle Fighting Gym in Wollongong. But he developed his fighting style with help from Tiger Muay Thai in Thailand and City Kickboxing in Auckland.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C3RUm0TJ4TB/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

He is currently preparing for his next competition in the same gym. ‘The Great’ often posts about his training on his YouTube channel and his Instagram page.

What Is Alexander Volkanovski’s height?

‘The Great’ is not a very intimidating fighter to look at when it comes to physical attributes. Although he is built like a tank, he is 1.68m or 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Although he is short, his size has never proven to be a problem inside the octagon. What he lacks in height, he makes up for in sheer strength and explosiveness.

Alexander Volkanovski record

Volkanovski is one of the most feared fighters in the UFC. The Australian has tasted defeat just twice in the UFC, and both times against the same opponent.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TruthfulUfcFan/status/1732081514723111258?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

‘The Great’ boasts of a 26-3 record with his first loss coming early in his career against Corey Nelson. Since then, he went on a 22-fight win streak before losing to Islam Makhachev.

What is Alexander Volkanovski’s weight?

The Australian mainly competes in the Featherweight division in the UFC. He competes in the 145 lbs weight category in the UFC.

However, he has also gone up in weight to challenge for the Lightweight title at 155 lbs. The Australian has competed in two divisions in his time in the organization.

Alexander Volkanovski’s next fight

The UFC Featherweight Champion is set to fight Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 on Feb 17, at the Honda Center in Anaheim. ‘Volk’ will look to defend his title against the rising star of the division.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C05e572vALC/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Following that, he will look to avenge his losses against Islam Makhachev. However, he will not get into that fight easily since he has already lost to the champion twice.