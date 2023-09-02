1 Year Before Conor McGregor, Andrew Tate Wanted to ‘Beat Up’ Controversial YouTuber True Geordie for Personal Reason

The controversial kickboxer Andrew Tate has become a household name in the past couple of years. His controversial and misogynistic opinions have propelled him to fame. The former 4x world kickboxing champion often speaks about his experience of fighting professionals and does not shy away from a challenge. Tate once revealed his fighting intentions for the controversial social media star True Geordie one year earlier than the Newcastle fan’s heated exchange with Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather laid the foundation for influencers to enter combat sports and since then there has been a steady rise in the field. Andrew Tate who was rumored to have an exhibition fight, was adamant about fighting the controversial YouTuber True Geordie.

Why was True Geordie on the radar of Andrew Tate?

During a podcast with Tam Khan Andrew Tate once revealed that he was willing to take on True Geordie. During their conversation, the duo discussed what it would take for Tate to fight somebody.

Tate said, “For me to fight – it would have to be personal beef. And the reason is that I can’t get motivated by money because I have more than anybody would possibly believe. So True Geordie is some person I’ll smash up any day of the week for free. He’s a fat f**k. To insult my religion, and the religion of billions of people across the f**king planet, making ignorant jokes about blowing ourselves up, thinking it’s gonna go without consequence, you’re gonna learn very quickly my friend that was a mistake.”

Tate recently converted to Islam. While Islam preaches peace, True Geordie’s comments bugged the ‘Top G’. The controversial kickboxing champion is currently facing serious charges. Although Tate can’t cross the Romanian border, he is open to fighting Geordie if given the opportunity. Furthermore, Tate isn’t the only MMA celebrity who has had an issue with Geordie. One of UFC’s biggest stars Conor McGregor also recently had an outburst about the Newcastle fan.

True Geordies’ beef with Conor McGregor

Brian Davis aka True Geordie was once a big supporter of Conor McGregor, but things turned sour quickly. He often made videos about McGregor’s fight inside and outside the octagon.

During one such video, the YouTuber revealed issues with McGregor and talked about how the Irishman was conducting himself lately. Furthermore, when McGregor sat down for an interview with Ariel Helwani in his Pub, Davis pointed out some alarming facts. Davis said:

“I’m the kind of person who will say the thing that no one else is saying, but everyone can see. Conor McGregor did not look good in those interviews… He’s been a d*ck over these years.”

Furthermore, during the video, he also gave his thoughts on how the fight between him and McGregor would go, The True Geordie Podcast host weighs over 300 pounds and often trains in boxing. He claimed that the weight mismatch will be a significant deciding factor in a potential fight. What do you think will happen if McGregor decides to fight Brian Davis?