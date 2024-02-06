11-Year-Old Boxer Crushes N3on Days After He Claimed Floyd Mayweather-Like PPV Sales and UFC Debut, Fans React

Indian-American streamer N3on is an extremely polarising figure on the internet at the moment. N3on among a few new age streamers who have been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Despite his meek build, N3on claims to have the ability and star power to not only be a combat sports athlete but to sell the same number of PPVs as Floyd Mayweather himself. However, recently, the 19-year-old was given a brutal reality check. In a clip that has now gone viral on X, N3on’s lack of combat training has been exposed.

Over the past few weeks, the 19-year-old has been focusing on weight lifting and combat training in order to bulk up. In order to show how much he has improved, N3on decided to spar with an 11-year-old boxer. Needless to say, this did not pan out well for the controversial streamer.

The 11-year-old boxer picked apart N3on with ease. He landed brutal body shots and shots to the face as he exposed N3on’s lack of combat training. Needless to say, the clip left fans in splits. Here are some of the best reactions to N3on getting beaten up by an 11-year-old child.

One fan said, “N3on getting pieced up.”

Another fan added, “Bro ended his relationship and got beat up by an 11 year old in the space of a week.”

Another fan commented, “Well, Neon is built like an 8 year old.”

“Bro wants UFC”– commented a fan.

Another fan said, “Absolutely embarrassing I would delete all my Social media if this happend 11 year old destroying a 20 year old cringe.”

This incident comes a few weeks after N3on was barred from entering a UFC event. The 19-year-old made claims of one day fighting for the UFC.

N3on’s UFC grand ambitions

In a recent stream, the 19-year-old shared his grand ambitions with regards to the UFC. He stated that he has always wanted to fight in the UFC. Furthermore, N3on added that the UFC had given him an offer to compete. However, he did not stop there. The 19-year-old went on to state that people hate him and want to see him hurt.

Therefore, he will be able to sell the same amount of pay-per-views as none other than Floyd Mayweather himself. These claims came a few weeks after he was banned from attending a UFC event thanks to his plans involving Donald Trump. Unfortunately, based on the current training video, N3on will not be stepping into an octagon anytime soon.