“Like Floyd Mayweather”: N3on Hints at Career Change to UFC, Brags About Pay-Per-View Sellouts

The Indian-American YouTuber, ‘N3on’, has amassed a large following with his brash commentary on various issues. But most may agree that he lacks any athletic ability whatsoever. Still, the 19-year-old recently bragged about making his way into the UFC. Several other YouTubers, like the noted Paul brothers, have made huge money after stepping into the combat sports world. But N3on implied he idolizes the noted, Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, in terms of selling PPVs and said that his PPVs will sell equally well. An Instagram reel from ‘MMA Uncensored’ showcased The YouTuber commenting on the matter.

The noted UFC star, Colby Covington, also exhibits an N3on-like character during his on-screen appearances. ‘Chaos’ PPVs often sell well since a large chunk of fans back him for a victory. However, the other fans are so irritated by his trash-talking that even they tune in to his fights, but only to watch him lose. N3on implied that his PPVs will also sell well for the same reason.

N30n said:

“Motherfu**ers wanna see me hurt. It’s the biggest company in the world [the UFC], they offered me and I’m gonna do it. People are gonna buy my PPVs like Floyd Mayweather, because I’m so hated”

Most of N30n’s fans may have already realized that he was just trash-talking like always. UFC fighters like Charles Oliveira have overcome extreme physical challenges to make it to the UFC. But N3on will probably never be able to put in the amount of effort to get there.

His words about the UFC offering him to join the organization further clarified that he was nowhere serious. Fans may remember how his recent UFC venture ended with an embarrassment for him.

N30n was barred from entering the T-Mobile hosting the coveted UFC 296

For many like N3on, all that matters is gaining views via trash-talking. But he might have gone a bit far last year. Just a few days before UFC 296, Neon uploaded a video on his YouTube channel saying that he would be inside the T-Mobile Arena for UFC 296 and would “talk s*it” to the former ex-POTUS, Donald Trump’s face. However, his plan failed miserably.

The UFC CEO, Dana White, had already received information about N3on’s intentions of damaging his friend and ex-POTUS, Donald Trump’s reputation. This is why the 54-year-old had the YouTuber sent off from the gate of the T-Mobile Arena on 16 December 2023. White also addressed N3on with a few scathing words in the post-UFC 296 press conference. Hence, it’s pretty unbelievable that White presented N3on with an offer to join the UFC. Instead, the UFC CEO may not allow the YouTuber inside any future UFC event as well.