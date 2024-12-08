‘Who the F Is That Guy’: Conor McGregor Ridicules Belal After Joe Rogan Handles Security Mix-Up at UFC 310

Things got a bit awkward when welterweight champ Belal Muhammad tried getting into the octagon for a face-off after Shavkat Rakhmonov secured a big win over Ian Garry at UFC 310. Joe Rogan stepped in to take charge of the moment but ended up trolling Belal, thus serving fodder for Conor McGregor to feed on.

The incident occurred during the post-fight interviews at UFC 310. Rakhmonov requested Belal for a faceoff inside the octagon. But while the welterweight champion was trying to get in, he was unfortunately stopped by security.

Rogan then joked on air that they likely didn’t realize Belal was the welterweight champion.

️ Joe Rogan: “Security doesn’t know [Belal] is the champ. Let him in.” #UFC310pic.twitter.com/vfPIWVJ062 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 8, 2024



Enter McGregor, who took to Twitter and shared a voice note of laughing at the situation and followed it up with one of his maniacal abuse-laced rants.

“The security does not know he is the champ, I am not surprised motherfker. Ah mate, he is an a-hole that thing. Shut your mouth you little dope, you barely got into the ring. They don’t even know you were the champion. Who is this fking guy? Who the fck is that guy?”

New Conor McGregor voice note just dropped “THE SECURITY DOESN’T KNOW HE’S THE CHAMP!!!!” #UFC310 pic.twitter.com/SDBRAd0Khl — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 8, 2024



There is some serious history of beef between McGregor and Belal who have gone at each other time and time again.

But to be fair, McGrgeor has hardly ever needed a reason to go at anyone, let alone Belal, who has often been considered an easy target by his peers.

Case in point, when Belal announced he was going to miss UFC 310 due to a toe infection, McGregor went on a tirade about how the Palestinian-American fighter should be stripped of the title.

McGregor just hating on Belal

The welterweight champion clapped back, accusing McGregor of being a drug addict and pointing out that at least the injection he was taking, was for antibiotics, not recreational use.

This sent McGregor beyond the edge as he responded with a fiery rant, calling for Muhammad to be stripped of his title and going on a rant about his reliability as a champion.

Things got worse when McGregor used the atrocities in Gaza as a reference to try and humiliate Belal.

Conor McGregor went off on Belal Muhammad and his toe pic.twitter.com/wVODh2iPh8 — MMA On Point (@OnPointMMA) November 1, 2024



He later deleted the tweet as get usually does. Ironically, despite once holding titles in two weight classes at the same time, McGregor never actually defended either of his titles! But it doesn’t seem like that will ever stop him for raking up controversies.