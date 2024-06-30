“Absolute DAWG”: Dan Ige’s UFC 303 Performance Earns ‘Living Legend’ Status and Praise From Joe Rogan

Dan Ige vs. Diego Lopes promised to be a slugfest and the fight delivered on that promise. Well, at least 3 hours of promise since that’s how close to the actual fight fans were when Ige stepped in and replaced the ill Brian Ortega. Both fighters left it all out in the octagon in what fans called the fight that ‘saved’ the card and were praised not only by fans but by Joe Rogan himself.

The fight took place at a catchweight of 165lbs, and the Brazilian fighter won via unanimous decision. Ige proved once again that he is a one-of-a-kind fighter and fans are calling him a legend for his performance despite the loss.

“Correct scorecard (29-28 for Lopes) but Dan Ige will live as a legend forever after tonight. Absolute DAWG #UFC303”

One fan called for Ige to be crowned the BMF Champion for his performance. With just three hours to prepare for the fight, he took Diego Lopes to a decision,

“Dan Ige came in on 3 hours notice and fought a DAMN good fight. That’s BMF shit right there #UFC303 #UFC”

This fan believes ‘Dynamite’ deserves anything he asks for after saving the fight for the UFC, which is unlikely to happen as fighter pay noises are known to haunt Dana White’s nightmares. Regardless, Ige does deserve everything.

“Dan Ige deserves everything”

One fan even thought Ige won the third round after letting his hands go. He started swinging more and connecting as Lopes started to gas out,

“Ige whooped that a*s in the 3rd round he’s incredible”

Rogan, who was on the commentary team for the mega event also couldn’t help but sing hymns in praise of the American fighter.

Ige vs Lopes: The story Joe Rogan will tell his grandkids

If there were casual fans watching UFC 303 and couldn’t understand the importance of Ige taking the fight on 3 hours notice, Joe Rogan’s commentary all but set the tone for the momentous occasion.

Fight camps are actually often months old. Fighters acclimatize themselves to particular opponents, diets, weight cuts, work out routines, specific move sets for months before they step into an octagon.

When McGregor pulled out of UFC just weeks before and Alex Pereira had to step in at the last moment, that was the peak of the ‘brother, send location’ mentality. Anytime, anyone, anywhere, that’s what a true champion is up for. Now, imagine doing that but like, in 3 hours time!

Naturally, the moment Joe Rogan heard the news of Ige stepping up, he looked at Jon Anik in disbelief, just like the rest of the MMA community. So after the fight, when he interviewed ‘Dynamite’, he could not help but praise the UFC fighter for his dedication to the sport.

“Dan Ige there’s not a lot of human beings that would accept the fight like you did today…..I’m incredibly honored to be able to talk to you right now”

It’s true. Nobody takes a fight on 3 hours notice and then almost wins in an incredible showdown. Hats off to Ige for showing what true champions are made up of.