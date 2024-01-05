Michael Chandler Channels Joe Rogan’s Iconic Quote in Reference to Jon Jones as He Nears Conor McGregor Fight

Joe Rogan, an expert in oratory skills, has been the soundtrack of the UFC for two decades. His magical voice, featured prominently on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, now serves as the backdrop for various motivational reels and videos. Adding to this list, Michael Chandler, gearing up for his Conor McGregor fight, recently incorporated Rogan’s iconic quote originally spoken for Jon Jones in a video on X.

Recently, Chandler shared a video on his social media account, showcasing intense training in the gym with iron plates and machines. Behind this rigorous session, he channels Rogan’s iconic line about Jones, emphasizing the resilient mindset required to reach the top. Chandler reflects on how Jones would fare if transported back in time. The quote goes like this;

“There’s human beings that have different temperament, different minds and different mentality and a ruthless competitive drive that’s almost terrifying to an ordinary person. That guy (Jon Jones) if we were living thousands of years ago, he would be on horse with the biggest battle axe waiting in the back hacking heads off and everybody would be running.”

Chandler, gearing up for the McGregor fight, expresses his appreciation to Rogan for his iconic line. He utilizes the quote to underscore his extraordinary mental toughness, likening his readiness to conquer The Irishman to the way Jones would be prepared with an axe 1000 years back.

The American Fighter’s undeniable power and skills promise a truly intense showdown with McGregor. While Chandler claims he has unwavering mental toughness and a ruthless mindset, former UFC Double Champion Daniel Cormier suggests that McGregor is turning Chandler into a puppet.

Daniel Cormier Believes Conor McGregor made Michael Chandler his puppet

In his recent YouTube video, Daniel Cormier stated that McGregor is playing games and being a villain. The Irishman, who is buff now, makes Chandler fight 30 lbs heavier, suggesting Cormier believes Chandler is ready to do anything to face ‘The Notorious,’ turning him into McGregor’s puppet. Cormier stated,

“McGregor is being bad. McGregor Is playing the game. McGregor is being the villain right now. Because the villain manipulates. The villain pills the strings, the villain is the puppet master. The villain makes you move to his music, the villain makes you to his rhythm. You know why, because Michael Chandler is a good guy.”

Fighting McGregor presents a golden opportunity in terms of money, fame, and legacy, given his status as the biggest superstar. For these reasons, everyone wants to face McGregor. However, DC believes Chandler shouldn’t agree to any condition and should strive for equality in this fight. Now, it will be interesting to see if Chandler alters his approach after this advice.