“Conor McGregor should have a tune up fight” – Joe Rogan thinks Conor McGregor should have a warm up match before facing Kamaru Usman

Ultimate Fighting Championship color commentator Joe Rogan thinks Conor McGregor should have a warm up match before facing Kamaru Usman.

“I hope so, cause he is fun.” Rogan said when asked about if Conor’s going to comeback.

Joe added that he thinks there is a reason for tune up fights. Boxers do it all the time. He said the smart managers know that one tune up fight is enough to knock the dust off.

Rogan believes this gives the fighter the confidence that he needs to go into the next one. Joe Rogan would want exactly the same for ‘The Notorious’.

Joe also added that Conor should do whatever he wants to do. If Conor feels like getting back in there for a fight against Usman, he should do it. Fighting Usman is going to make a big payday for Conor and would also give him a chance to be a 3 division Champion.

Master of Fighting– Conor posted on Twitter.

Master of fighting pic.twitter.com/Nv9i8MUvSS — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 22, 2022

The UFC analyst and commentator however thinks it wont be a great idea for Conor to get back in there with the elites of elite. Rogan believes it wont be a good idea for Conor to face Dustin or Michael Chandler right away. Conor would also be coming back from a broken leg from his last Poirier fight.



If I was like a manager to him, what’s the best path to success. The best path to success is like the Cowboy fight. No disrespect to Cowboy but that fight turned to be kind of like a warmup fight. –Joe said on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson. Rogan also said the Cowboy fight was exciting because Cowboy faced Conor head on.

