Conor McGregor Reveals Sending ‘Armed Guard’ With His Kids to School Following Nashville Shooting

Conor McGregor has made the headlines for his rather justified opinion on schools and security amidst the latest shooting that occurred in a school in Nashville. The Notorious one has been a vocal celebrity ever since his rise to fame. It would not be an over-exaggeration to state that he made his living in that manner.

However, the Irishman’s recent dose of opinions and actions has beguiled the internet. The Mac had recently announced that he was making a one million donation to a charity that looks after the victims of the 9/11 tragedy, while on the Hannity show, by Sean Hannity.

Onto more prevalent topics, the recent shooting in a school in Nashville Tennessee has left the world appalled at the gun laws prevalent in America. While the subject of guns in itself has made for an intriguing topic of debate in the US, it has left the country’s citizens rattled.

School shootings in the US have been ongoing for a while. A vast amount of the population has been outcrying for more stringent gun laws. With the majority of them campaigning for the abolishment of weapons accessible to civilians.

Nonetheless, their efforts have yet to bear fruit. Former two-weight world champion Conor McGregor has weighed in on the subject. The former champion shared his two cents with an astute, but perhaps impractical solution.

Conor McGregor suggests using Armed Guards in US schools

Conor McGregor recently made a remark on Twitter. His comment revolved around how schools in the United States need to adopt a culture of employing armed security to protect the children.

McGregor made the suggestion when he was provided with an amber alert on his phone of a ‘kidnapped’ child at a school. The 34-year-old shared the news on Twitter, citing that it would be beneficial for every parent to have that feature activated on their devices.

The face of the fight game then made the recommendation of using armed guards in every school across the country. McGregor said:

“I would like to see armed protection at each school also. I have had my children at school here while stateside and have had my own armed guard present at the school,”

Conor McGregor believes the shooter in TN could’ve been stopped before anyone was hurt IF the building was better protected, and that’s why the UFC superstar believes armed guards are necessary in U.S. schools. https://t.co/9iRQVk650Y — TMZ (@TMZ) March 30, 2023

McGregor went on to provide a rationale as to how it would benefit educational institutions. If they were to implement such a maneuver. McGregor continued:

“If [the Nashville shooter] shot her way in to that school from the outside, my guard, who is tucked away, armed and unseen, would have seen her and taken her down. “Saving those children’s lives.”May God and his best people on this earth protect our children!”

It’s comprehensible why the Irishman made the suggestion. As a father to three children, the Notorious one obviously feels protective over his kids.

McGregor is a devout family man and has always had his family by his side. To overlook their protection, the 34-year-old also employs the services of armed personnel to govern their movements. Given his reputation, it would be the ideal precaution to take.

The Nashville school shooting

The shooting occurred at the Covenant school in Nashville. The shooter was Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old biological woman, who identified as a transgender man.

In the wake of her wrath, Hale left six bodies, which were recovered by the authorities. Three children between the ages of six and 12 were killed, along with three adults.

Hale reportedly carried two assault-style weapons and a nine mm pistol with her when she entered the premises of the school. It was a tragic day for the nation and to a certain extent people all across the globe.