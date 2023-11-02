Daniel Cormier, in Talks With Ryan Clark, Names Jon Jones As The Only Fighter Who Can Compete Against Francis Ngannou

The stellar performance delivered by Francis Ngannou against Tyson Fury got the entire combat sports community preaching his name. The fight ended up in a controversial split decision victory for ‘The Gypsy King’ and this was not received well by many fans and celebrities. Many fans and celebrities thought Ngannou won the fight.

The UFC commentator Daniel Cormier who was also in praise of the Cameroonian-French fighter recently during the latest episode of the DC & RC show on ESPN MMA expressed his thoughts on Francis Ngannou. Cormier called ‘The Predator’ as the “Baddest Man on the Planet”.

In the same episode with Ryan Clark, the UFC analyst was talked about Ngannou’s next step after his fight against Fury. He went on to add that ‘The Predator’ is now on another level. Cormier said that the only man who can compete with Ngannou in a free-style fight is Jon Jones. The former UFC double weight division champion said,

“What can’t be questioned anymore is that Francis Ngannou is the baddest man walking on the planet because in a free fight I don’t feel like anybody can beat him. And maybe Jon Jones but we saw him (Ngannou) beat Stipe [Moicic] I don’t know that uh anyone else beats this dude maybe the only one that could fight him or compete with him in a free fight is John Jones and that’s why we wanted to see that fight so badly.” (18:30 to 18:56)

‘Bones’ and Ngannou are two top Heavyweight MMA fighters in the world. Jones is the current UFC heavyweight champion with a record of 27-1-1 (NC) and the pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter. Whereas Ngannou was the reigning UFC heavyweight champion when he took an exit from the UFC with the record 17-3-0.

There are many great minds from the MMA universe including Daniel Cormier, who think that Jones can give tough fight to Ngannou. While Cormier has been praising ‘The Predator’, he had slammed ‘The Gypsy King’ before the crossover boxing match.

Daniel Cormier praises Francis Ngannou for his performance and Slams Tyson Fury

After Fury vs. Ngannou bout, Cormier took to his Instagram and praised the 37-year-old Cameroonian-French fighter for his performance against Fury.

He later went on to slam ‘The Gypsy King’ for disrespecting Ngannou. This came after Fury a month before his fight against Ngannou declared to take on Oleksandr Usyk next. The timing of this declaration didn’t go down well with Cormier, and he accused Fury of disregarding Ngannou.

It will be interesting to see who is going to step against ‘The Predator’ inside the ring. The exceptional skills shown by the Cameroonian-French fighter is a testimony of his hardwork which has now opened new doors in the combat sports world.