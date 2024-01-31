After Months of Wait, Team Khabib Nurmagomedov Finally Reveals Date for Umar’s UFC Return

The UFC and Dana White constantly strive to put on the best possible fights for the fans in all weight divisions. However, in some situations, doing so can be extremely challenging. In the case of Umar Nurmagomedov, his ability to win fights and dominate his opponents had been acting as a deterrent for potential future opponents. After months of pleading with Dana White and the UFC for a fight, the younger Nurmagomedov brother and his manager recently shared some good news regarding his next move in the UFC.

Umar Nurmagomedov took to Twitter to confirm that he has an opponent and date secured for his UFC return. He said,

“Finally I have fight Thank you so much for @ufc @seanshelby.”

Unfortunately for fans, Nurmagomedov did not reveal the name of his opponent yet. His tweet was also backed up by manager Ali Abdelaziz, who said,

“fight news March 2 who is excited.”

For a long time now, Nurmagomedov had been begging the UFC and Dana White for a fight. He often took to Twitter to express his frustrations on being left on the sidelines despite being healthy. Nurmagomedov was supposed to fight in August 2023 against Cory Sandhagen.

However, he withdrew from the fight as he hurt himself and had to undergo shoulder surgery. Meanwhile, Rob Font took that spot. Both Nurmagomedov and his team wanted to secure a fight before the holy month of Ramadan (March 10th, 2024, to April 9th, 2024) started. Hence, the UFC seems to have found the perfect date for Umar Nurmagomedov.

Umar Nurmagomedov to fight for UFC gold in 2024?

Khabib Nurmagomedov and his camp have been extremely high on Umar Nurmagomedov for a while now. After Islam Makhachev, they believe that Umar is their next champion from Eagle’s MMA.

However, Umar Nurmagomedov has not had the activity levels that would grant him a title shot. He has fought only four times in the last four years. Injuries and other factors involved have kept him out of the octagon. He is currently ranked 13th in the UFC’s bantamweight division.

While the opponent is not known at this point, it is safe to assume he will be a top 10 fighter in the bantamweight division. If Nurmagomedov is able to fight twice this year and win both fights, he will make a strong case for a title shot or at the very least a number-one contender spot. It will be interesting to see how active Umar Nurmagomedov can be this year.