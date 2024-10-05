After Nina Marie Daniele, Michael Bisping and Dillon Danis Join Forces to Defend Journalist Against MMA Guru’s Body-Shaming

Popular MMA influencer, Nina Marie Daniele just won’t stand for bullying. The former Playboy Playmate of the Year took offense when YouTuber, ‘The MMA Guru’ decided to fat shame MMA reporter Amy Kaplan when she attended a UFC press conference ahead of UFC 307. And now more of the MMA community, including Dillon Danis and former champion Michael Bisping have joined her in support.

It takes a special kind of effort that allows the stars to align so that even Dillon Danis can be on the right side of a story. And this time, he is!

Despite his previous feud with Nina, the fighter stepped up for Kaplan in the post and complimented her!

“You’re a G and a hell of a woman. Stay up, Amy! Fuck the noise.”

Meanwhile, UFC veteran, Bisping, retweeted Amy’s post with a few words of his own, lambasting the YouTuber for his insensitive comments.

“Keep up with your great work @PhotoAmy33and ignore the negative prick.”

Earlier this week, ‘The MMA Guru’ shared a post on “X,” essentially belittling and shaming the MMA reporter, Amy Kaplan for her body, alleging that the cameraman had to pan in on her when he propped up to ask a few queries at the UFC 307 presser.

Needless to say, he was called out left and right.

Now, if one’s a hardcore fan, they’ll certainly know that this is not the first time the self-proclaimed “guru” has spread hate. In fact, he was the one responsible for sharing misinformation about Jon Jones’.

When Jones called out ‘The MMA Guru’

The name ‘The MMA Guru’ has become synonymous with controversy and infamy. Earlier this year, the YouTuber upped the ante and took aim at heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, alleging that he is a member of the LGBTQ community.

Amidst Jones’ injury-induced hiatus, “The MMA Guru” published numerous videos on his channel, firing personal attacks against Jones.

He uploaded a nearly one-hour video accusing Jones of being gay by making use of several out-of-context clips. Responding to the accusations, Jones clapped back furiously on “X” –

“Crazy that we live in the world where influencers can persuade the minds of the boys on the Internet. Literally some random loser with a microphone in his basement. People can just say anything they want these days, I find it fascinating.”

Well, thankfully for everyone involved, this was not the mythical street roaming, riot stopping Jon Jones or things could have been vastly different.