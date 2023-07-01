After Receiving Financial Aid From $800,000,000 Man Dwayne Johnson, UFC Star Reveals Big Plan With ‘The Rock’: “We Are Arranging a…”

Sep 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Actor Dwayne Johnson before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dwayne Johnson has multiple times proved why he is one of the biggest entertainers on the planet. However, he is also a great human being given his work to put a smile on others. He did something similar weeks ago. ‘The Rock’ promised to help a broke UFC fighter after learning about his financial condition. Themba Gorimbo, the Zimbabwean fighter, revealed on Twitter about having only around $7 before his first UFC win. His story touched the Hollywood star, who had a similar star.

‘The Rock,’ who enjoys a net worth of over $800 million, now quickly responded to the UFC fighter and promised him financial aid. Now, according to Gorimbo, they have big plans ahead.

Dwayne Johnson has plans with UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo

Themba Gorimbo, after defeating Takashi Sato in May, revealed on Twitter that he had only $7 in his pockets before this fight. Interestingly, Johnson has previously admitted to having a similar amount during his initial days.

Thus, ‘The Rock’ quickly agreed to help the UFC fighter financially. Not only that, but he also promised to meet the welterweight fighter in person and keep in touch with him.

Days after his tweet, Gorimbo in an interview stated he has been in touch with the ex-WWE star since. He also revealed that they are arranging a meeting soon. During a recent appearance on the Believe You Me podcast, Gorimbo said:

“I speak to him. We chat on Twitter and stuff like that, and we are arranging a date [and] where we’re going to meet, in person, obviously.”

Further in the interview, Gorimbo expressed his excitement to meet Dwayne Johnson, as he is one of the biggest stars of recent times. Thus, even getting noticed by him is a big thing for the UFC fighter.

Bisping and Smith applaud Gorimbo for his work

Interestingly, it is not only the Hollywood star who paid attention to Gorimbo’s story. His story went viral on social media and people also got to know about his philanthropic work outside of fighting.

In an episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith revealed that Gorimbo auctioned his UFC shorts soon after his victory. From that, he earned over $5000 which he used to build a well for his people.

Soon after his work, Gorimbo appeared on Bisping’s podcast, where he received praise from the MMA veterans. It is delightful to see Gorimbo getting noticed by notable names.

However, he still has a long way to go in the UFC. The welterweight star has won one fight from his two UFC bouts. It will be interesting to see what the UFC does next with him and how he maintains his record in the promotion.

What are your thoughts on Gorimbo’s work? What do you guys think about the UFC star’s plans with Dwayne Johnson?