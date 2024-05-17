UFC Vegas 92: Edson Barboza vs Lerone Murphy Start Time In 20+ Countries Including Brazil, USA, and UK

Like every other UFC event, the UFC Vegas 92 will also be watched by fans all around the globe. However, the time difference between countries might confuse many of them regarding the starting time of the 18 May-based event.

Fans would not want to miss out on the exciting action of the event headlined by the Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy fight. So, here’s a summary of the starting timings of the UFC Vegas 92 for more than 20 countries of the world, including the USA, the UK, Brazil, and a few others.

Country(Time Zone) Prelims Main Card USA(ET) 4:00 PM 7:00 PM Canada (ET) 4:00 PM 7:00 PM UK (GMT) 8:00 PM 11:00 PM Australia (AEDT) 7:00 AM 10:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) 8:00 AM 11:00 PM Brazil (BRT) 5:00 PM 8:00 PM Spain (CET) 10:00 PM 1:00 AM Denmark (CET) 10:00 PM 1:00 AM Sweden (CET) 10:00 PM 1:00 AM Ireland (GMT) 8:00 PM 11:00 PM Italy (CET) 10:00 PM 1:00 AM Argentina (ART) 5:00 PM 8:00 PM Ecuador (ECT) 3:00 PM 6:00 PM Mexico (CST) 2:00 PM 5:00 PM China (CST) 4:00 AM 7:00 AM Japan (JST) 5:00 AM 8:00 AM Philippines (PHT) 4:00 AM 7:00 AM India (IST) 1:30 AM 4:30 AM Bangladesh (BST) 2:00 AM 5:00 AM Singapore (SST) 4:00 AM 7:00 AM South Africa (SAST) 10:00 PM 1:00 AM

A look at the performances of the UFC Vegas 92 main eventers will tell you that their fight is going to be an absolute banger. But the other fighters on the card like Themba Gorimbo and Angela Hill are also known for delivering exciting in-octagon showdowns.

Gorimbo, especially will be looking to put on a show and win the fight night bonus, since he had to stop his library project back home after being scammed for thousands of dollars.

But these are not the only exciting fighters on the card.

Which other fighters will take to the octagon on the night of UFC Vegas 92?

The main card of the UFC Vegas 92 has been stacked up with the fights of renowned combatants like Barboza, Gorimbo, and others. However, the presence of Abus Magomedov and Tom Nolan on the prelims card makes really excited as well.

So, here’s a look at the entire card of the UFC Vegas 92 to provide the fans with a complete idea of what awaits them on 18 May.

Main Card

• Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy (featherweight bout)

• Khaos Williams vs. Carlston Harris (welterweight bout)

• Themba Gorimbo vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (welterweight bout)

• Adrian Yanez vs. Vinicius Salvador (bantamweight bout)

• Luana Pinheiro vs. Angela Hill (women’s strawweight bout)

Prelims

• Victor Martinez vs. Tom Nolan (lightweight bout)

• Oumar Sy vs. Rodolfo Bellato (light heavyweight bout)

• Melissa Gatto vs. Tamires Vidal (women’s bantamweight bout )

• Abus Magomedov vs. Warlley Alves (middleweight bout)

• Piera Rodriguez vs. Ariane Carnelossi (women’s strawweight bout)

• Alatengheili vs. Kleidson Rodrigues (bantamweight bout)

• Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Emily Ducote (women’s strawweight bout)

Hence, it wouldn’t be wrong to predict that the fans who aren’t thinking of tuning in to ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass on the night of 18 May are at risk of missing out on a lot of enthralling UFC action. It might not be a PPV but neither were Conor McGregor’s first few fights. So don’t be that guy. Tune in.