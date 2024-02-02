UFC: Dwayne Johnson’s Meteoric Rise ‘From $7’ Earns Praise From Ex-UFC Star

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock speaks to the crowd before Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The WWE co-founder, Vince McMahon’s recent resignation from his post at ‘TKO Holdings’ has got the noted Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson into the picture. Recently, the ‘TKO Holdings’ authorities held a ceremony to induct ‘The Rock’ into their board of directors. Johnson later took to his own Instagram account and posted a series of photos from the ceremony. However, the caption to his post revealed that it was a pretty nostalgic moment for him.

Several fans may know that Johnson started his WWE journey while he was dealing with an extreme financial crisis. He has revealed in several interviews how he has merely, “$7” in his account at the time of joining the WWE. His somewhat nostalgic caption inspired several fans, including the noted UFC star, Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal. It read :

“From $7 bucks to this surreal day. Crazy.

Thank you @nyse for the incredible & very warm welcome.

Honored to join the Board of Directors for @tkogrp and honored to ring the iconic bell to open our market.”

The noted former ‘BMF’ champ of UFC, Masvidal’s comment showcased his thoughts about ‘The Rock’s’ journey. As Masvidal posted a series of emojis, it implied about his thought that Johnson had skyrocketed to the top. This is what his emoji-based comment looked like:

The noted Indian bodybuilder Deepak Nanda also posted a Masvidal-like comment but with different emojis.

But the famed broadcast journalist, Cari Champion, decided to complement ‘The Rock’ with words. Her comment read, “An illustration of hard work, talent, and a great heart ❤️! So deserving!”

The UFC fighter, Themba Gorimbo, also commented on Johnson’s post. The Zimbabwean posted a single emoji to express his appreciation.

Several fans may know that Gorimbo’s story resembles Johnson’s one in a lot of ways. The 32-year-old left his native land in extremely tough financial conditions. In one of his interviews, he revealed that he too had about $7.49 left before his life took a major turn. Gorimbo’s noble intentions also earned him a huge gift from ‘The Rock’ recently.

Dwayne Johnson got Themba Gorimbo emotional after gifting him a brand-new house

Gorimbo has also mentioned how he has watched people in his home country struggling to meet their basic needs due to poverty. This is why he recently announced that he will start a new campaign to treat the cataract-affected old people of Zimbabwe. The noted UFC lightweight, Dustin Poirier also helped Gorimbo with a contribution towards his noble cause.

However, Johnson’s decision to provide him with a bigger surprise gift got the UFC welterweight emotional. ‘The Rock’ gifted Gorimbo with a house in the USA which had Gorimbo breaking down before the camera.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Johnson earns a lot of respect from his fans with such acts. They will hope that he keeps showcasing such instances of being a pretty soft-hearted individual despite being called ‘The Rock’.