“Someone Scammed Me”: Dwayne Johnson-Backed UFC Star Themba Gorimbo’s Money Loss Halts Zimbabwe Library Project Progress

UFC welterweight Themba Gormib recently learned that not everyone supported his drives like Dustin Poirier or Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. The 33-year-old recently got scammed amidst his endeavor to build a library in his homeland.

Gormibo had planned several noble initiatives for his native land but all that has been put to a halt thanks to the scam. A recent ‘X’ update from the MMA journalist, Aaron Bronsteter provided more details about the unfortunate incident.

Gorimbo announced several charity projects for the less fortunate in his native land after earning his first UFC paycheque. The initiative was appreciated by many as future UFC Hall of Famer, Dustin Poirier, also contributed an amount of $10k towards Gorimbo’s initiative. His noble acts even earned him a place in Dwayne Johnson’s good books who gifted him a house in Miami.

However, Bronsteter’s update indicated that the American author Dean Koontz’s words about the world being full of evils are indeed true.

In the attached video Gormibo detailed how he had been scammed while making a deal with the construction material suppliers for the building of his library.

“I was there [in Zimbabwe] and I was trying to do this building of the library. And someone scammed me, man. So, I didn’t end up doing that. I lost $5000.”

Well, this scam may have halted Gorimbo’s noble initiative of building a library but hopefully, he can get back to the good days as he steps into the octagon for his next challenge.

Yes, he has a fight coming up and it just might provide him with enough funds to return to his project.

Themba Gormibo has his eyes on earning a post-fight bonus in his next UFC encounter

The 33-year-old Zimbabwean endured a loss on his UFC debut but a superb comeback to win the next two encounters, a testament to his undying powers of recovery.

His record indicates he has enough power and skills to get the better upcoming rival, Ramiz Brahimaj on 18 May. Gorimbo’s last fight against Pete Rodriguez is a reminder of that power. Besides, with the scam being a motivation, Gorimbo might even look to maximize his income from the fight by bagging a post-fight bonus, something that would go a long way in achieving his dreams.