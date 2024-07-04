Ailin Perez Urges UFC to Book Fight Against Holly Holm to Seal Her Retirement

Reeling from a devastating loss at UFC 300, former UFC bantamweight champion, Holly Holm has now received a challenge from a “friend” who looks to end her misery. 29-year-old Ailin Perez issued a callout, wanting to retire the 42-year-old in a bid to save her from further damage. Taking things to her Instagram, Perez put up a post along with a caption, that read,

“hollyholm you are my friend. As my friend, I am happy to send you to retirement to help you realize that you can get hurt if you keep fighting in UFC. @A mickmaynard2 let me help my friend go to retirement.”

Holm aka ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ is currently in a slump, as her previous two UFC bouts did not go according to plan. Her fight against Mayra Bueno Silva was declared a no-contest after the latter tested positive for drug use, while Kayla Harrison submitted her via a rear naked choke at UFC 300.

Hence, intending to save her friend’s career from further degradation, Perez requested UFC’s Vice President of Talent Relations, Mick Maynard to book the two for a fight. The bantamweight even tagged the VP in her post while sharing a picture of her with Holm in the gym.

In the meantime, rising contender Harrison responded to Perez’s callout, claiming she had time to make a stopover before the title shot.

Harrison ready to face “twerker’ Perez

Harrison, 34, shot to fame when she defeated Holm in her debut at UFC 300 a few months back in April. Boasting an impressive record of 17-1-0, the two-time PFL champion captivated the fandom with her judo skills and precision.

While Harrison’s ultimate aim is the bantamweight gold, champion Raquel Pennington is expected to face former title holder, Julianna Peña, sometime before the end of 2024. Hence, the 34-year-old has some time to kill and is ready to take on any opponent.

In fact, speaking to the media ahead of the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony in Las Vegas last week, Harrison responded to Perez’s callout. Mocking her challenger as a “twerker girl,” Harrison expressed that she is more than willing to stop and put Perez in her place before resuming her quest for the gold.