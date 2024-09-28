Former UFC Champ Amazed by ‘Joker’ Ailin Perez Twerking Over Opponent After Victory at UFC Paris

May 31, 2024, Newark, Newark, Nj, United States: Ailin Perez poses on the scale during the UFC 302: Weigh-in (official weigh ins) at Prudential Center on May 31, 2024 in Newark , United States. ( /PxImages) Newark United States – ZUMAp175 20240531_zsa_p175_021 Copyright: xMattxDaviesx

UFC star Ailin Perez has a very peculiar celebration. The Argentine twerks every time she wins… as a matter of fact, she does it every chance she gets as a way of expressing herself. However, it doesn’t sit well with everyone, especially when done over a fallen opponent. Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling seems to be the latest to take offense at the supposed ‘disrespectful’ act.

‘Aljo’ believes she took it too far in her recent fight at UFC Paris after defeating Darya Zheleznyakova in the prelims of the UFC Paris fight card.

The Argentina native secured a first-round submission victory over her opponent in a dominant fashion. However, after her opponent tapped out, she got up and twerked on top of her.

Sterling found the act very disrespectful, despite Zheleznyakova not reacting to any of it. But even though he did not appreciate her antics, he did praise her for securing the win,

“Perez is a joker but knows how to win lol”

Perez will pay no attention to this of course, especially given that this has been a regular occurrence in her young career. She keeps winning and keeps twerking like its nobody’s business.

Ever since making her UFC debut in 2022, she has only lost one fight and is riding high on a 4-fight winning streak. Her performances have even caught the eye of title hopeful Kayla Harrison.

Harrison is open to fight Perez

Even though she has only fought once in the UFC, Harrison is quite possibly the most accomplished combat sports athlete in the roster, with two Olympic gold medals to her name. So, if one manages to get her attention and makes her a bit startled… most people would put that in the win column.

Perez’s twerking has done exactly that! During a recent UFC Hall of Fame induction event, Harrison spoke about the Argentine saying:

“Sometimes it’s just a little outrageous. I don’t really know what to say. You’re twerking. I don’t know how to handle this. Yes, I will fight you.”

The truth is it does not matter to the former Olympian because she is ready to fight anyone in order to get that title shot next.

Fortunately for Perez, she is nowhere near that level yet, having just broken into the Top 15 rankings. But a few more wins down the line and who knows, the elusive UFC gold might not seem that elusive anymore.