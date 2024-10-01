Kayla Harrison Says She ‘Won’t Allow’ a UFC Fighter Twerk on Her Face Post Ailin Perez Incident

Argentinian sensation, Ailin Perez, brought her winning swagger to UFC Paris with a stellar performance complimented well by some twerking on her opponent’s face! Now, UFC 307 becomes a reality, women’s bantamweight superstar, Kayla Harrison has asserted that no UFC fighter is going to twerk on her face!

During an exclusive with popular MMA influencer, Nina Marie Daniele, Harrison was asked about Perez’s celebration and what’d happen if somebody attempted something similar on her. To which, Kayla simply said,

“If a fighter twerked on me? Well, is it a guy? Like a good-looking guy? No. I’m just saying don’t do it.”

In what appeared to be a friendly light sparring session, Nina got onto the mat with the former PFL champion and that’s when the internet celebrity popped the question.

Well nobody is twerking on Kayla Harrison, because they have to got to beat her first.

Harrison is currently scheduled to take on Brazil’s Ketlen Vieira on October 5 in a hotly anticipated bantamweight bout on the main card, two fights below the co-main bantamweight title fight.

Prior to the fight, women’s bantamweight champion, Raquel Pennington shared her thoughts on Harrison’s hype.

Women’s bantamweight champion Pennington on Harrison

Having made her debut at UFC 300, Harrison is UFC’s big free-agent signing poised to become the # 1 contender with a win over Ketlen Vieira on Saturday.

While the company is promoting her to be the next big thing in the UFC, the champion, Pennington, sees a different trajectory. Speaking to MMA Fighting, she said,

“I feel like Kayla is the new Holly. Everybody’s on her hype train. Everybody else, I feel they really truly had to build themselves up. Like Amanda [Nunes] said, for her first few fights, the world was just constantly talking shit, hating on her and then she proved her damn point and she built that for her.”

While Pennington doesn’t necessarily hold any grudge or anything personal towards Harrison for the attention she’s receiving, she knows from experience that nothing was handed to her solely on name value.

“I’ve been in this sport for a really long time, I’ve had to work from the bottom up. I’ve never been handed anything. It gets frustrating when you’re busting your ass and there’s athletes who all of a sudden just because they have huge hype or this, that or another and they come in and all of a sudden they get thrown to the very top.”

Hopefully Pennington can back all the talk when the two time Olympic gold medalist eventually gets to the title shot.