“Ain’t No Diddy Party”: Irked by Fans at the Club, Former UFC Star Rampage Jackson Unleashes on Twitter

Since retiring from the UFC, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson has had a successful career in entertainment thanks to his eccentric personality. Needless to say, this has earned him many new fans who are eager to meet and take pictures with the man himself. However, Jackson issued a warning on social media for those fans wanting to take a picture with him while he was at a club.

The former champion took to Twitter to issue a warning to overly excited fans who spot him at a club.

“To dudes that get mad at me for not showing them attention while I’m at a club with a hot chick: this ain’t no Diddy party f*ck you b**ch who da f*ck you think i am haha.”



The 45-year-old poked fun at American rapper Diddy while warning his fans. Diddy is currently being investigated for a number of crimes. Chief among them is a s*x trafficking investigation for which his house was raided a few weeks ago by the FBI. However, there has not been a conclusive end to the investigations.

Meanwhile, Jackson, despite his absence from the sport for over a decade, has not let the competitive itch in him die. He is set to return to action in under a month as he takes on Shannon Briggs.

A closer look at the fight between Shannon Briggs and Rampage Jackson

In a recent interview, Rampage Jackson stated he wanted to return to fighting for a boxing match. He named two prime targets for the same in Rashad Evans and Shannon Briggs. Jackson wasted no time in securing one of those fights. According to reports, a fight between Shannon Briggs and Rampage Jackson was confirmed for June 1st this year in Qatar.



Unfortunately, at this point in time, there is no further information on the fight. Fans along with the media have been left in limbo and do not know if this will be a professional fight or an exhibition. Regardless, the build-up and the fight should be interesting given their shared history.