Alex Pereira Fires Shots at Jamahal Hill as He Sets His Sights on Another Major UFC Record

Alex Pereira joined an elite group of fighters with his win at UFC 295. ‘Poatan’ became one of the very few UFC fighters to have captured belts in two different weight classes. Despite making history, Pereira is not satisfied and has another record he wants to chase according to his latest Instagram post.

‘Poatan’ took to Instagram to share a video outlining his next objective in the UFC. The video showed him sizing up Jamahal Hill while working as a cornerman for Glover Teixeira during their title fight at UFC 283. The caption on the post said,

“Guys let’s focus on what Jamahal matters and then I’ll focus on breaking another record by making two title defenses in the shortest time possible.”

For the better part of a decade, the UFC’s 205-pound division had only one of two names sitting atop the throne. Since Jones and Cormier retired, the 205-pound division has been a game of musical chairs with a new champion every few months. Jamahal Hill became the UFC champion by defeating Glover Teixeira at UFC 283. The fight between the two was for the vacant belt. Champion Jiri Prochazka vacated the belt following an injury that would keep him on the sidelines for an extended period. Unfortunately for Hill, he also suffered an injury after winning the belt, which forced him to vacate the title.

Alex Pereira pounced on the opportunity and fought for the vacant belt at UFC 295. ‘Poatan’ stopped Jiri Procházka in the second round of the fight to become a two-division world champion in the UFC. Being the champion, the challengers are coming in thick and fast for the Brazilian.

What is next for UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira?

Magomed Ankalaev made a statement earlier today with an impressive knockout win over Walker. Following the win, he stated that he wanted to fight for the title. Given his recent performance, there is no doubt that a UFC title might be next for Ankalaev. Although Pereira has not responded to the callout, his recent post suggests that he has his next two fights planned out.

‘Poatan’ wants to defend his title against Ankalaev before taking on Jamahal Hill. In the process, he wants to set a UFC record of the least time taken between two title defences. At this point in time, that record is held by Deiveson Figueiredo, who took 21 days between two title fights in 2020. Unfortunately, there is little to no chance that Pereira will be able to break that record.