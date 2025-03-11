Alex Pereira Isn’t Strong Enough to Deal With Anyone Bigger, Says Daniel Cormier: ‘He’s Maxed Out the Weight’

Alex Pereira’s hopes of moving up in weight and chasing a third UFC title took a serious hit at UFC 313. His unanimous loss to Magomed Ankalaev didn’t just cost him his light heavyweight belt—it also raised doubts about whether he can handle bigger opponents. Chief among the doubters is former UFC champion Daniel Cormier.

According to the former champ, Pereira has “maxed out the weight” and simply isn’t strong enough to deal with heavier fighters. The UFC may have had plans to push him toward a heavyweight superfight with Jones if he won, but after what went down against Ankalaev, Cormier believes that dream is dead in the water.

​Pereira has had tremendous success across two divisions in the UFC. The former kickboxing champion entered as a middleweight in 2021 and captured gold within a couple of years before moving up and capturing gold at light heavyweight as well.

With two belts added to his resume, he had been eyeing a move to the heavyweight division, aiming to secure a third UFC title. If he had been able to do so, it would have made him a true unicorn.

Prior to UFC 313, even UFC CEO Dana White had hinted at this possibility. However, Ankalaev showed that when dealing with the proposition of a well-rounded opponent, Pereira struggled. It wasn’t grappling that got the Brazilian, but just the fear of a takedown.

To be fair to Pereira, he stuffed each one of Ankalaev’s takedown attempts, but in doing so, fought while moving back towards the cage, something he simply lacked the training to do. By the end of the fight, he had thrown fewer strikes than his opponent!

This is why Sonnen, in episode of Good Guy/Bad Guy, claimed that Pereira simply wasn’t equipped to fight stronger fighters.

“When we watched Saturday, and watched him and Ankalaev fight, it gives me the idea that he has kind of maxed out the weight he can go up. I don’t think he is strong enough to deal with anyone bigger. “, DC said.

“The amount of pressure Anakalev was able to generate without the danger coming back at him like we expected, those heavyweights will walk through what he was throwing at them.”, the former heavyweight champion added.

Meanwhile, as Cormier and fans found themselves blindsided with Pereira’s loss, the Brazilian’s UFC 300 opponent, Jamahal Hill, proved he was right all along.

Hill aces his Pereira prediction

The former light heavyweight champ, who got knocked out by Pereira last year, made a bold prediction leading up to the event—picking Ankalaev to win the UFC 313 fight.

Most fans called him a hater and asked him to move on from glory hunting by using the former champion’s name. But Ankalaev outpointed Pereira over five rounds to claim the title. Hill felt so vindicated, he burst out with a , “I told you so.”

“But I’m a hater tho!,” he tweeted, firing back at critics. He doubled down with another tweet, laughing at those who doubted his analysis and calling out “Cheeto dust warriors” for blindly riding for Pereira.

“Lmfao y’all are pathetic I didn’t care who won I called the fight how I saw and talk got mad and clearly don’t know sh*t about fighting!!! d*ck riding a man that don’t even know y’all! Me and Alex are cool and respect each other anytime we meet!”, he added

Before the fight, Hill had pointed out Ankalaev’s underrated striking, sharp counterpunching, and ability to disrupt pressure fighters like Pereira.

While he admitted he doesn’t like Ankalaev, he respected his skills. In the end, Hill was spot on, proving once again that his fight breakdowns are some of the best in the game.