“260Lbs Just Isn’t…”: Bradley Martyn, Taken Down by Man Half His Size, Sparks Reaction From Ex-UFC Champion

Influencer Bradly Martyn gained popularity among UFC fans over the past few months for his unique takes on matters. The UFC has multiple weight divisions, recognizing that weight does play a factor in fights. However, a weight advantage is not something that guarantees victory in a fight. Unfortunately for Bradly Martyn, this is something he had to find out the hard way as a clip of him being taken down goes viral on the internet.

Martyn is a fitness influencer with 4 million followers on Instagram. The 34-year-old started off by making fitness content and then branched out to podcasts as well. Martyn was joined by both former and current UFC champions in his podcast. During these interviews, Martyn made it a point to ask the fighters if they thought they could beat him in a fight. Most fighters answered yes in a split second. Martyn then went on to remind them that he is 260-pounds. This has become a recurring theme in the fitness influencer’s podcasts.

However, Martyn found out the hard way that weight advantage and zero combat training are not a good combination. A recent clip that has now gone viral shows Martyn being taken down by a man significantly smaller and lighter than him. Needless to say, this revoked strong reactions from the MMA community who did not spare Martyn. Here are some of the best reactions to the video.

One fan said, “Bradley Martyn is a prime example of just because you abuse steroids doesn’t mean you can fight.”

Another fan added, “Guys chill, he just had pooped before this so he was 259.4 pounds. Not 260.”

Ex-UFC Champion Aljamain Sterling, too, commented on the matter. He said, “As we can all see here…sometimes being 260 lbs just isn’t enough @MerabDvalishvil.”

Speaking of the former UFC champ, Sterling himself is currently following the footsteps of Martyn and focusing on bulking up as he prepares for his featherweight debut.

Aljamain Sterling to replicate his success at featherweight?

‘Funkmaster’ recently lost his bantamweight title to Sean O’Malley at UFC 292. Following the loss, he announced his move up to 145-pounds. Sterling is currently booked to face Calvin Kattar at UFC 300 on his featherweight debut. In a recent interview, the former champion confirmed that his move to featherweight is permanent and that he is done with 135-pounds.

‘Funkmaster’ defended his belt thrice at 135-pounds and is one of the most decorated bantamweights of all time. While he does have all the physical attributes, only time will tell if he can replicate his featherweight success at bantamweight.