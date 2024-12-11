Michael Chandler Shares One-Word Response as Conor McGregor Breathes New Life Into Their Long-Awaited Fight

Michael Chandler had just one word to say after Conor McGregor reignited the flame for their long-anticipated showdown. Back in training after his extended hiatus, McGregor took to Twitter to announce his grand return to the UFC in 2025. And in true McGregor fashion, he added some spice, calling out Chandler as his next opponent.

At this point, there’s not a lot of clarity over what Chandler’s response to it exactly means.



Their potential clash was first teased during their stint as rival coaches on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) earlier this year. Fans were hyped as both men, known for their explosive fighting styles and larger-than-life personalities, built up the tension with verbal jabs and relentless promotion.

But when it was time to deliver, McGregor threw the fight world a curveball. The Irishman pulled out, citing a broken toe as the reason for his withdrawal, leaving fans disappointed and Chandler frustrated. The fight that once seemed inevitable suddenly evaporated, and ‘Iron’ was left in limbo.

Rather than wait around, Chandler boldly stepped back into the octagon to face former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. Unfortunately for him, the fight didn’t go as planned as he was outclassed by the former champion, adding another loss to his 4-4-0 record.

Meanwhile, McGregor spent much of the year on the sidelines, making headlines more for his social media rants and court cases than his activity in the cage. But now, the Irishman seems ready to flip the script.

While it’s too soon to say if the fight is officially back on the books, the momentum behind it is growing fast. McGregor’s renewed interest makes the matchup feel more inevitable than ever, and Chandler, always game, seems eager to meet him in the cage.

Except, Chandler isn’t the only fighter who wants to take him on next. Mike Perry also has his eyes set on fighting ‘The Notorious‘.

Gloves off for Perry

As if the Chandler-McGregor rivalry wasn’t enough, BKFC standout Perry has thrown his name into the mix, claiming he has “beef” with the Irishman. The friction stems from McGregor’s infamous “You’re fired” jab aimed at Perry after ‘Platinum’ lost to Jake Paul.

At the time, Perry had responded by making fun of his toe injury but now he’s turning it into a challenge. Speaking with his trademark bluntness, Perry declared,

“I’d be happy to fight Conor McGregor and beat him up. I can make the fight really dirty and nasty and make him quit.”

In the latest episode of #DownandDirty @PlatinumPerry opens up about his beef with Conor McGregor, this one gets spicy ️ pic.twitter.com/fVXPjJRYhm — Dirty Boxing Championship (@DirtyBoxing_) November 19, 2024

For now, McGregor seems focused on Chandler, but Perry’s challenge might just add more fuel to the Irishman’s always fiery social media antics. Could this turn into a crossover fight down the road? Only time will tell.