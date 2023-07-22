Mike Tyson Once Gave Away $220,000 Lamborghini to Avoid Arrest and Got the Police Officer Fired: “It Wasn’t a Bribe”

Mike Tyson is famous for his boxing prowess and extravagant lifestyle. What’s more, he is also famous for his love for supercars. Mike Tyson had many cars during his professional. However, the staggering thing is that he gave away over 17 cars during his career. One of those cars was a $220,000 worth 90’s Lamborghini Diablo which he gave away to a cop. Although the car was quite valuable it didn’t bring a good omen to the cop as it cost him his job.

Tyson during the peak of his career made over $400 million. However, he burnt away almost all of his fortune during his youth leading to bankruptcy. He even spoke about how the money made him feel miserable.

Despite this, Tyson did not shy away from flaunting his money and using his wealth to lure women to spend time with him. Although that might have helped him out with women, it did make the life of the cop quite hard.

Mike Tyson revealed how a $220,000 Lamborghini got a cop fired

Mike Tyson was quite a superstitious guy, his coach Cus A’Damato used to take him to a hypnotist. During Tyson’s appearance on the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ show, he revealed that he was pulled over by a police officer. Thus, he chose to give away his car to him instead of facing legal action.

Tyson said, “It could be one of them, yeah. But the same model, but not the car. No, No I didn’t want him to arrest me. No it wasn’t a bribe because he took the car and I called the police station and I wanted my car back and I realized it cost too much to get in the car for what I did. So I wanted my car back. He got fired, I guess. You can’t be doing that stuff. Taking bribes and stuff. You can’t do that stuff.“

Tyson was wearing a T-shirt that had him posing with his $220,000 worth Lamborghini printed on it. This prompted Kimmel to ask about the car. While speaking on the matter Tyson revealed how it led to the cop losing the job. However, this isn’t the only instance where Tyson has given away a car.

Tyson is famous for giving away cars

During his entire career, Tyson gave away around 17 cars. During his appearance on the Graham Bensinger show, Tyson spoke about his tendency of giving away automobiles.

Tyson said, “That’s just how I lived my life. That’s my addictive personality, that’s a lot of things, that’s my ego, that’s so many other things. From me being poor and never having anything, from me being bitter, angry from being in prison. It stems from a lot of things.“

Although such notorious behavior of Tyson led to him losing a lot of his assets and fortune, it also helped him achieve new heights in his career. Tyson came up from quite difficult and humble beginnings and made it to the pinnacle of sport and financial freedom. After losing his fortune, Tyson turned a leaf over on his life and embarked on a new journey as an entrepreneur to earn back his lost wealth.