‘Can Sub Jones & Aspinall’: Islam Makhachev Humbled as UFC Light Heavyweight Has More Top-Contenders Beaten on His Resume

Currently occupying the #1 spot in the pound-for-pound rankings, UFC fans would be forgiven for naming Islam Makhachev as their UFC GOAT or, at the very least, the greatest MMA fighter in the world right now.

Beyond the UFC lightweight champion, fans may look to heavyweight champ Jon Jones for that esteemed title. In fact, there are a number of other pound-for-pound fighters who can call on impressive statistics. However, a rather surprising name has cropped up in the debate on social media.

Shared on Reddit, the post displays the MMA record of a certain seasoned fighter, forged in the unforgiving landscape of the Scottish Lowlands. But it is one impressive and unmatched statistic that makes an argument for this UFC light heavyweight being the GOAT.

The fighter is none other than Scottish veteran Paul Craig. Craig’s mixed form, marked by an overall 17-9 MMA record, was perhaps best summed up by a popular comment on the post: “Type of guy to sub Jones and [Tom] Aspinall but lose to [Tai] Tuivasa.”

However, hidden in his form from 2019 to 2022 is a statistic that any fighter would be proud to own.

In that period, Craig recorded six wins from nine fights, drawing once and losing twice. Among the opponents he beat were Magomed Ankalaev, Jamahal Hill, and Maurício Rua. But what do they have in common?

The three fighters in question were either former or future UFC champions, and Craig defeated them all with a finish as well.

“My GOAT Paul Craig has beaten more UFC champs than Islam, Oliveira, Gaethje, and Chandler combined – all by finishes,” wrote the original post publisher on Reddit.

Craig may have beaten more UFC champions than these fighters combined. But none of them have individually matched Craig’s three UFC champion victories.

Should Paul Craig get more respect than he does?

Paul Craig may have yet to win gold in the promotion, but his tenure, almost a decade long now, is a reflection of the reputation he has built during his time in the UFC.

Craig is level with Kevin Holland for second in the list for most Performance of the Night bonuses, with eight. Only Oliveira has more (13). Craig also has the outright record for the most triangle choke submissions in UFC history, with four.

It was the triangle choke submission victory over Ankalaev that earned Craig the most iconic moment of his UFC career. Locking in the then-young and inexperienced Ankalaev, Craig forced a memorable last-second submission in the fight’s third round. Notably, it remains Ankalaev’s only loss in an 11-year MMA career.

Craig’s impressive achievement may not be enough to qualify him as the GOAT. However, his penchant for supreme submission grappling continues to make him a popular fighter among MMA’s hardcore fanbase.