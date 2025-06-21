Where Did Khalil Rountree Jr Train Muay Thai? Inside His Amateur MMA Journey Before UFC

Having shot up the light heavyweight ranks in recent years, UFC Baku headliner Khalil Rountree Jr. is known for his sharp and heavy-hitting power. But that was not always the case.

Returning this weekend to take main event honors in Azerbaijan, Rountree will look to rebound to winning ways as he takes on former champion Jamahal Hill.

Suffering his first defeat in four years back in October, Rountree looked impressive en route to an eventual fourth-round title charge knockout loss against Alex Pereira.

But it’s a certain loss earlier in his career that had led to wholesale changes in his fight approach. Dropping a memorable first-round knockout loss to Johnny Walker, Rountree would pack his bags for Thailand to add another wrinkle to his game.

Rountree would find his way to Asia to master the art of Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket. And notably, he took to the art of seven limbs like a duck to water.

Raising hell in his return against Eryk Anders at UFC 236, Rountree would employ his new Muay Thai stance and dominance, turning in a stunning unanimous decision win — in a rather comfortable fashion, too.

Rountree would then ply his trade at Syndicate MMA, which would result in him showing off his striking arsenal with a slew of damaging knockout wins over Modestas Bukauskas, Anthony Smith, Chris Daukaus, and Karl Roberson in the time since his move to Phuket.

Rountree’s amateur striking days

Of course, making it to the finale of The Ultimate Fighter in a decision loss to Andrew Sanchez, Rountree would enter the Octagon for the first time boasting a stunning 4-0 professional record.

Rountree had also enjoyed a stellar amateur career in combat sports with a series of cold KO wins. Scoring a further four knockout wins from six amateur victories, Rountree had long been mooted as a force to be reckoned with at light heavyweight.

A vicious striker — on show early in his fight with Pereira, Rountree will most definitely be licking his lips at the prospect of facing off with Hill this weekend.

Facing the Contender Series product — fresh from back-to-back knockout losses to both Pereira and, in January, Jiri Prochazka, Hill faces a huge test to overcome Rountree in Baku this weekend.

Notably, one of Rountree’s most notable wins came against a veteran kickboxing ace. Standing opposite former GLORY Kickboxing kingpin, Gokhan Saki, back in 2018, Rountree made an example of the ageing technician.

And this even came before his move to Tiger Muay Thai. Mocked for his apparent lack of striking ability, Rountree would turn in a hellacious first-round knockout win over the Turkish-Dutch striker — earning himself a Performance of the Night bonus.

Lauded in the time since for putting that noise behind him, Rountree remains a massive threat at 205 lbs despite his loss to Pereira. And a victory over Hill in Azerbaijan puts him right back where he was when it comes to title contention at light heavyweight.