Alex Pereira Predicted to Reach Conor McGregor and Jon Jones Status With UFC 303 Victory

Reacting to the reshuffled UFC 303 card, UFC veteran and former double champ, Daniel Cormier dropped a bold prediction. He claimed he could foresee Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira climbing up to the ranks of Jon Jones and UFC’s elite superstar, Conor McGregor! Speaking on his YouTube channel to his followers, DC predicted that if Pereira manages to defend his title successfully, he will soon be able to insert himself in the GOAT conversation,

“I believe if Alex Pereira goes out takes this fight, wins, beats Jiri Prochazka he will become a superstar because now he has headlined two of the last three PPVs, one being one of the biggest marketed fights in UFC history while he knocked out Jamahal Hill. He’s not only winning, he is winning impressively.”

In a sudden turn of events, UFC’s biggest superstar, Conor McGregor has pulled out of his main event fight on June 29 for the first time in his career. With the Irishman out, UFC scrambled to get a fitting name to enthrall the audience and thus they decided to rematch Pereira and ‘The Czech Samurai’ Jiří Procházka.

Reflecting on this, DC said that if the Brazilian can emulate his last performance against Procházka and clobber him with his patented left hook, it will turn him into a superstar from a star. After winning one of the biggest PPVs this year (UFC300), a victory at UFC 303 in Vegas will not only get him elite status but make him a globally known legend.

Moreover, in the same video DC even gave Procházka some advice, mentioning what he needs to do to beat the Brazilian and reclaim his belt.

DC’s advice to Procházka against Alex Pereira – “Be a little more traditional…”

With Alex Pereira accepting the fight on short notice, many believe this is the best chance Procházka might get to win back his title. However, the Czech has also taken up the bout on a fifteen-day notice, and beating the LHW champ is not a cakewalk.

Reflecting on the same, DC gave Procházka a piece of advice, essentially asking him to be a bit more traditional against an orthodox kickboxer like Pereira. He said,

“I think Procházka has to change some things, be a little more traditional because he has got to check leg kicks if he doesn’t check leg kicks, he’s going to find himself in trouble again because that what the problem was. I know the left hook dropped him and ended the fight but that wasn’t why he struggled with Pereira. He struggled with Pereira because he didn’t check kicks.”

In fact, it was the nasty leg kicks that immobilized the former champion which then led to the knockout in the end.