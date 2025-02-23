Alex Pereira Shuts Down Daniel Cormier’s Accusation of Not Taking Training Seriously: ‘Don’t Worry D.C’

Just weeks out from UFC 313, undisputed light heavyweight king, Alex Pereira is doing his best to calm the nerves of former divisional champion, Daniel Cormier who has called into question his training regime and strictness before his massive comeback.

Set to feature in just weeks’ time at UFC 313 in the promotion’s return to a flagship schedule in North America, Pereira will put his 205 lbs title on the line for the fourth time in just 11 months.

And taking on former vacant championship chaser and No.1 contender, Magomed Ankalaev, Pereira is conceivably in line for the biggest threat to his dominant reign so far.

However, this month, speculation has been rife regarding Pereira’s dedication to training and preparation for UFC 313, particularly from Hall of Fame star and color-commentator, Cormier.

Notably serving as a cornerman for former opponent, Sean Strickland in his UFC 312 loss in Australia, Pereira continued to spend time ‘Down Under’ — attending multiple Q&A sessions, and even taking in a concert from musician, Drake.

So is he actually taking Ankalaev seriously ahead of their UFC 313 showdown in Las Vegas? Cormier questioned his lengthy trip to Australia — and more so, his connection with the infamous betting jinx, Drake.

“This dude (Alex Pereira) was seen in Australia last week still and he was shaking the hand of Drake,” Cormier said on an episode of Good Guy/Bad Guy.

“As Drake went on stage for his concert… you kinda don’t want Drake to bet on you.”

Finally cutting his trip to Australia short, Pereira was spotted this week training with controversial GFL star, Dillon Danis at his home base in Connecticut.

Pereira returns to training amid urging from Cormier

Expected to face wrestling and grappling onslaughts from Ankalaev, who claims he will elect to stand and fight at UFC 313, Pereira comforted Cormier by posting footage of him defending a slew of takedowns.

“Don’t worry D.C. (Daniel Cormier) we’re over here working,” Pereira posted on social media aimed at the ex-weight champion, while training at Teixeira MMA & Fitness.

Headlining both UFC 300 in April 2024 and just months later an International Fight Week return in June, Pereira would close out the year in Salt Lake City atop UFC 308, controversially during the same month as challenger, Ankalaev’s comeback.

Making relatively short work of both former champions, Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka with flash knockout wins, Sao Paulo puncher, Pereira was forced to the fourth round in October.

Taking on Khalil Rountree, Pereira would ultimately retain his title against The Ultimate Fighter finalist, with a bloody and bruising slew of strikes at the fence.

Currently in the form of his naive professional mixed martial arts career, one thing is for sure. Anybody familiar with Russian standout, Ankalaev will know defending kingpin, Pereira will need to be almost faultless in both preparation and execution if he is to leave with his title in tow from ‘Sin City’ in March.