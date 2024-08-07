UFC Vet Jokes Conor McGregor Might Fly to the U.S. Just to Vote Against Donald Trump After His Khabib Confession

Conor McGregor was undoubtedly hurt by Donald Trump’s revelation after the Republican picked the Irishman’s arch-nemesis, Khabib Nurmagomedov as his favorite fighter. However, his flimsy & immature reaction to the former President’s remark now has gotten him into a deeper rut. Joining UFC veteran, Daniel Cormier was Ben Askren who obliterated McGregor’s tirade against the President using pure comedy, leaving DC in splits!

In a video on Cormier’s YouTube channel, DC and Askren were dissecting the recent developments in MMA and that’s when McGregor’s Trump rant took over the conversation. Holding no bars against the Irishman, Askren mocked McGregor, saying,

“Conor (McGregor) is so petty he might fly to America that day and vote the other way just because he’s petty and they’re going to allow that, they’re not checking IDs…They’re just going to let him vote. He’s going to vote for Kamala (Harris), he’s like, damn Donald Trump said he liked Khabib (Nurmagomedov), Kamala check…”

Now, that’s how you shut somebody up – using hard-hitting humorous high school digs! No, just kidding. Still, Askren, who has previously traded shots with the Irishman online, made the most of the situation as he got in a sly one, making a mockery out of McGregor’s petty post.

Interestingly, this criticism lit a fire under McGregor who quickly drew out a political angle to it all and deemed the remark “abysmal.” Still, once his rant went viral, the 36-year-old went back on his word, deleting his Tweet to avoid further ridicule.

McGregor deletes scathing tweet despite the hurt ego

October 7, 2018, seems to be a date McGregor cannot get over. It was on this day, that Khabib crushed the Irishman’s spirit, handing the former double champ a beating of a lifetime. The Russian rag-dolled the southpaw and even caught the elite striker with a few of his own shots before dropping him on the canvas.

Conor McGregor raging against Trump because Trump said his favorite fighter is Khabib Nurmagomedov is the funniest thing on my timeline right now pic.twitter.com/AKRz30dp7A — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) August 6, 2024

Ever since then, anyone complimenting Khabib has been Conor’s public enemy #1. However, while McGregor treated Trump the same way after the latter’s remarks, his rant soon went viral on social media, drawing criticism from all angles. Eventually, this forced the Irishman to delete his Tweets in an effort to rescue himself from further embarrassment.