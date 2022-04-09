“Ronda Rousey’s a joke in the world of MMA” – Julianna Pena says Ronda Rousey is a joke and her UFC legacy is a mess

This is according to Las Vegas bantamweight queen Julianna Pena, who put Rousey in an unrestricted interview with MMA Fighting this week.

Rousey competed in the WWE annual signing event, WrestleMania, losing a pro wrestling match against Charlotte Flair in Dallas on Saturday. Pena, who was a steep climber at the time, left AT&T Stadium unhappy with Rousey, despite her judo-born sport as a judoka who won a bronze medal at the 2008 Olympic Games, an outstanding three-year reign as a champion in Strikeforce and UFC, and winner of the WWE 2018.

Pena on Ronda being a part of WWE

“It’s like, pro wrestling is a trick, you get paid millions of dollars, I get it, Pena said before praising her enthusiastically for the route. “Opened the doors, destroyed people for 10 seconds, then turned into a star because he was demolishing people in the first round, fine, but he was beaten twice and never returned.”

After the Event

“Ronda is such an old story, isn’t it? After winning six fights in the UFC, Rousey lost the knockout of Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes. “So how is it legal?” he asks.

Pena said that if Rousey could return to the UFC after playing in the WWE, he would “welcome her with open arms” as the new UFC bantamweight champion. But Rousey’s decision to join the WWE suggests Pena. “She’s a joke in the world of MMA now, because what ‘s the name? – the seller,” said Pena.

“Like, a little sellout there. I mean, I think I understand, right? But for me, with real cheese, like ‘You’re real money,’ I would say that’s in the UFC. And if you’ve ever wanted any of that real smoke, I’m fine.”

Pena has a pro MMA record of 11 wins (three defeats, five submissions, and three decisions) in four defeats. Pena and Nunes will be coaching in the 30th edition of Ultimate Fighter

Julianna Peña wants to help Ronda Rousey fix her UFC legacy

She added: “If it really bothers Ronda and she gets under her skin at the end of the day to know that her legacy is like a mess, then I’d like to invite her back. And if she’d like to come back I’d like it. Welcome her with open arms.”

