Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree: UFC 307 Start Time and Streaming Info for 20+ Countries, Including Brazil and USA

Kishore R
Published

(L) Alex Pereira, (R) Khalil Rountree Jr. Credit – USA Today Sports

Following a quick stop at the French capital, Paris, the UFC bandwagon is headed straight to Salt Lake City, Utah for an epic PPV. Light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is scheduled to make his third title defense against the ever-dangerous Khalil Rountree in an action-packed five-round affair at the Delta Center at UFC 307.

Now, the since the event is being telecast/streamed across the world, it would be very easy to get confused about the timings. Nobody wants to set an alarm for an hour after the fight is over. So, in an effort to eliminate those errors…

The Early Prelims is slated to kickoff at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT on Saturday, October 5 in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass while the main card will be aired exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Country(Time Zone)PrelimsMain Card
USA(ET)8:00 PM 10:00 PM
Canada (ET)8:00 PM 10:00 PM 
UK (GMT)12:00 AM (Sunday)2:00 AM (Sunday)
Australia (AEST)11:00 AM 1:00 PM   
New Zealand (NZST)1:00 PM 3:00 PM
Brazil (BRT)9:00 PM 11:00 PM 
Spain (CET)2:00 AM (Sunday)4:00 AM (Sunday) 
Denmark (CET)2:00 AM (Sunday)4:00 AM (Sunday) 
Sweden (CET)2:00 AM (Sunday)4:00 AM (Sunday) 
Ireland (GMT)12:00 AM (Sunday)  2:00 AM (Sunday) 
Italy (CET)2:00 AM (Sunday)4:00 AM (Sunday) 
Iceland (GMT)12:00 AM (Sunday)2:00 AM (Sunday)
Myanmar (MMT)6:30 AM (Sunday)8:30 AM (Sunday)
Thailand (ICT)7:00 AM (Sunday)9:00 AM (Sunday)
China (HKT)8:00 AM (Sunday)10:00 AM (Sunday)
Japan (JST)9:00 AM (Sunday)11:00 AM (Sunday) 
Philippines (HKT)8:00 AM (Sunday) 10:00 AM (Sunday) 
India (IST)5:30 AM (Sunday) 7:30 AM (Sunday)
Indonesia (WIB)11:00 PM 1:00 AM (Sunday)
Singapore (SST)8:00 AM (Sunday)10:00 AM (Sunday)
South Africa (SAST)2:00 AM (Sunday) 4:00 AM (Sunday)
Vietnam (ICT) 7:00 AM (Sunday) 9:00 AM (Sunday)

ESPN + takes care of the streaming duties here in the US while TNT Sports and Discovery + are committed to ensuring the best experience for the fans in the UK and Ireland.

Now that that’s hopefully sorted, it bears mentioning that besides the hotly anticipated main event light heavyweight ringer, there are several other bouts that are certain to keep the fandom on their toes including the bantamweight scarp between champion, Raquel Pennington and Julianna Pena.

UFC 307: The main card explained

While ‘Poatan’ and Rountree headline the event, in the co-main event, Pennington is set to defend her bantamweight gold against former champion, Julianna Pena.

On top of that, fan favorite Jose Aldo makes a return to the cage with the UFC scheduling a bout for him against America’s Mario Bautista. The women’s division will also feature yet another scrap as Kayla Harrison gets ready for her second UFC bout against Brazilian, Ketlen Vieira.

It is widely believed that if the two time Olympic gold medalist wins this fight, she will be well on track to fight for the title at 135 lbs. Pena and Harrison have anyway been going back and forth for some time now with the former claiming the Olympian hasn’t defeated anyone yet to be considered for UFC gold.

But Harrison remains unfazed.

Furthermore, the promotion has put together a stellar duel as the main card opener, featuring Kevin Holland against Roman Dolidze.

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

