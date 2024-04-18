mobile app bar

Arman Tsarukyan Debunks Islam Makhachev’s ‘Unbeatable’ Image, Critiques His Performance Against Alexander Volkanovski

Souvik Roy
Published

Arman Tsarukyan, Islam Makhachev
Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Islam Makhachev’s in-octagon encounters bear a lot of resemblance to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Yet, his former rival, Arman Tsarukyan, recently denied his Khabib-like “unbeatable” image before UFC fans. ‘Ahalkalakets‘ recently appeared on Daniel Cormier’s YouTube podcast where he opined that he and many others could change Makhachev’s reputation of being some kind of invincible fighter.

Makhachev’s UFC record will reveal that Tsarukyan wasn’t wrong in his assessment. Although Khabib’s friend has picked up one defeat in his UFC career to date, Tsarukyan claimed that Makhachev’s first fight against Alexander Volkanovski made him look “bad.” The 27-year-old said,

I feel like I can beat him [Islam Makhachev]. Everybody thinks like he’s unbeatable. Nobody can beat him. But, in the top level, everybody can beat him. In the Islam vs. Volkanovski fight, Islam looked bad.” 

Tsarukyan may be confident about getting the better of the current UFC lightweight champ in an encounter. Yet, his record indicates that he failed to do so when the two locked horns on 20 April 2019.

Nevertheless, the Armenian claimed himself to be a much-improved fighter recently and believes he will be able to make amends for his previous performance

What can Arman Tsarukyan do to get the better of Islam Makhachev in their probable encounter?

Tsarukyan and Makhachev are pretty well-rounded fighters with commendable skills in both the striking and grappling departments of the game.

However, their strength lies in different areas. While Tsarukyan primarily depends upon his striking to get the better of his rivals, Makhachev likes to dominate his rivals after taking them to the ground.

‘Ahalkalakets’ must be extremely watchful of Makhachev’s strong clinches and avoid getting taken down. He also must look to spend most of the in-octagon time on his feet, going for a stand-and-strike-styled fight against the Dagestani. Approaching Makhachev with these things in mind may help the Armenian get revenge for his 2019 loss.

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

