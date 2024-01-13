UFC Vegas 84 Official Weigh-Ins Results: Co-Main Event Canceled After Fighter Misses Weight

UFC is about to kick off its events schedule for this year in a few hours from now. The opening event of this year, UFC Vegas 84 (UFC Fight Night 234) consists of several enthralling fights. This is why the booked fighters took to the scale recently for their official weigh-ins. But things didn’t go down as smoothly as the UFC authorities would have wanted. The noted co-main eventer, Manel Kape, weighed in heavier than the flyweight limit.

Advertisement

Most fans may already know that the event will be headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker. However, it was Walker who took to the scale first. The Brazilian light heavyweight weighed in at 205.5 lbs, gaining clearance to compete in the fight.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1745854588274503972?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

His rival, Magomed Ankalaev also made the weight as the scales read 204.5 lbs while he stepped on it. Hence, the main event of UFC Vegas 84 has no more chances of cancellation.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1745856262661669091?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

But the noted UFC Vegas 84 co-main eventer, Manel Kape, failed to adhere to the flyweight limit of 125 lbs(126 is also allowed). The scale read 129.5 lbs while he stepped on it. Although his rival, Matheus Nicolau managed to stay within the allowed weight limit of 126 lbs, the co-main event of the night had to be canceled.

Advertisement

But there has been no announcement from the authorities about which fight will now be counted as the co-main event of the night. However, the main event is expected to attract several eyes due to a special reason.

The buildup to the UFC Vegas 84 main event is expected to attract a lot of fans

The main eventers of UFC Vegas 84 were scheduled to fight at UFC 294 on 21 October 2023. Both Walker and Ankalaev got into the cage and the fight started just like every other one. However, an illegal knee from the Russian in the first round had the referee intervening and stopping the fight. Walker believed that he was capable of continuing the fight. However, the ringside doctor declared him unfit to fight after a concussion test.

Despite the hindrance, both Walker and Ankalaev wanted to fight. But they had to be separated by security since the fight was already called off. The chaos also had the UFC CEO, Dana White, stepping into the cage and promising that this bout would reach its conclusion. Well, after the weigh-ins the fighters are all ready to take the cage. Hence, the fans are also excited to witness the results of the coveted main event of UFC Vegas 84.